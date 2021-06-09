Suspect surrenders to RPD as investigators search for second man in shooting of 5-year-old

REIDSVILLE — Nickellion Womack, who police say is a convicted felon connected to the May 29 shooting here that injured a 5-year-old girl, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday. And investigators with Reidsville Police Department are now searching for Bro Hayes, also a convicted felon, in connection with the crime.

Womack, 19, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the incident, a spokesman for the RPD said in a Monday release.

Investigators had earlier characterized the shooting as “careless” gunplay between adults that unintentionally struck the child.

The little girl, who remains in a regional hospital where she is in good condition, was hit by a bullet in the 300 block of N.W. Market Street at around 2:40 p.m., said police, who declined to identify the minor.

Womack is being held in the Reidsville City Jail on a $500,000 secured bond, the release said.

Hayes faces identical charges, the release said. And investigators are seeking information about Hayes’s whereabouts.

The RPD asks that anyone with knowledge of the crime or Hayes’s location, contact Lt. Haley at 336-347- 2341 or call 911. To leave an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Tips leading to the arrest of Hayes may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers, the release said.