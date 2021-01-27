Suspicious fire guts Reidsville barbershop early Saturday

REIDSVILLE— Authorities are investigating a fire they called "suspicious in nature'' that gutted a popular downtown barber shop early Saturday morning.

Reidsville Fire Marshal Joshua Farmer reported that a crew from the Reidsville Fire Department was dispatched to FADE IT barbershop at the corner of SW Market and Gilmer Streets around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

A police officer on a routine patrol of downtown noticed flames and smoke coming from the brick building and called it in, authorities said.

On Monday, a charred barber's chair sat amid black timbers, broken glass, and molten combs. Fire breached the shop's ceiling and the roof and dark smoke licked the front facade of the white two-story.

Among the facts that make the fire seem like possible arson: "The time of morning, the building being closed and unoccupied when the fire started, those kinds of things'' raise questions, said Reidsville Fire Marshal Joshua Farmer.

Asked if he has pinpointed suspects, Farmer said, "This is an ongoing investigation and we really don't like to talk about an open investigation.''

In weeks past, the bustling shop had seen customers from school kids to older gents come in for styles, shaves, meticulously sculpted beards, and facials.