Sweet Shoppe bakery celebrates 75 years in High Point

HIGH POINT — Helen Sloop still remembers that day in 1946 when her late husband, Jim, announced he wanted to make doughnuts for a living.
"Doughnuts?!" she replied, looking at her young husband as if he had a couple of cream horns growing out of his head.
"Yes," Jim calmly replied. "Doughnuts."
Not only that, but he was going to call that little doughnut shop they loved in Topeka, Kansas — where Jim had been stationed in the service before the couple moved back to their native High Point — and ask the owner for his recipe. After all, what's a little trade secret between total strangers, right?
But guess what? The man gave Jim the recipe right over the phone, and thus was born "the little doughnut shop that could," henceforth to be known as the Sweet Shoppe Bakery.
Seventy-five years and who knows how many doughnuts, cupcakes, eclairs, sugar cookies, birthday cakes and cream horns later, business is still pretty sweet for the Sweet Shoppe, and Jim's pie-in-the-sky idea doesn't seem so half-baked after all.
In an era when small, family-owned businesses have struggled to stay afloat — particularly in the current COVID-19 pandemic — the Sweet Shoppe remains an institution in High Point, now in its third generation of management. Family members credit hard work, valuable employees, quality products and a loyal customer base for the bakery's longevity.
"I've always said our No. 1 ingredient was our customers," says Judy Cagle, daughter of the Sloops and mother of the bakery's current manager, Ken Cagle Jr. "They've always been faithful — they've kept our doors open all these years."
Oh, and that addictive, made-from-scratch icing has been rather important, too.
"Everybody loves the icing," Ken Jr. says, "but some of it's nostalgia, too. Also, we know our customers' names. When you walk into Walmart, nobody's going to know who you are, but if you walk in here on a regular basis, chances are we're going to know your name and probably even know what you want before you order."
The Sweet Shoppe formally opened on Sept. 6, 1946, in a 900-square-foot shop on English Road. Jim Sloop and his sister, Betty Sloop Atkins — with the help of their respective spouses, Helen Sloop and Bud Atkins — opened the bakery with the intention of leveraging the country's postwar sugar shortage because of rationing. If they could find a sugar supplier, they believed their doughnuts would be a big hit — and they were.
"They would fry doughnuts all night long to take to the hosiery mills for breakfast snacks," recalls Helen Sloop, who turned 100 in May but only retired from the Sweet Shoppe a couple of years ago. That was the majority of their work, selling doughnuts wholesale. They hadn't been making them long until they were making over a thousand dozen a night."
The plain, glazed doughnuts, which were called Krispy Krisps, sold for 30 cents a dozen.
When rationing ended, the sugar craze died down, and the Sweet Shoppe owners expanded their menu, offering such added treats as fudge, dinner mints, cakes, pies and Danish pastries.
In 1953, the store moved to North Main Street, in the old Carolina Theatre building, and remained there for 20 years. Meanwhile, new locations began popping up, too: College Village Shopping Center. Westchester Mall. Inside a Cloverleaf grocery store. At one point, there were six in operation at once, including shops in Greensboro and Burlington.
The current 9,000-square-foot store at 2008 N. Centennial St. opened in 1969. It was intended to be just a production facility for the other shops, until customers began coming by asking for baked goodies. It gradually evolved into a retail store, and now it's the only one left.
Throughout the Sweet Shoppe's 75-year history, it's been a family-owned and family-operated company. After the Sloops and Atkinses ran the business, the Sloops' daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Ken Cagle, took the reins. They've since retired, and now their son, Ken Jr., oversees the day-to-day operations.
Ken Jr., 45, actually grew up in the business. The family has photos of him as a youngster in the shop, wearing a baker's hat, but he didn't officially begin working at the Sweet Shop until he was 13, when he came by after school and got paid a penny a box to assemble pastry boxes.
"I thought it was wonderful," he recalls. "I was getting $5, and $5 could get you a G.I. Joe back then. I was in hog heaven."
He gradually learned other parts of the business — from baking cinnamon sticks and decorating cakes to ordering supplies — and now he oversees a staff of nine employees, whom he says he considers family. Although a couple of the workers are younger, most of them have been at the shop for 10 years or longer, he says.
Ken Jr. says the Sweet Shoppe has been a great place to work, but he and his fellow employees occasionally give in to the overwhelming temptation to sample the goodies coming out of the oven.
"My weakness is our chocolate brownies," he says with a chuckle.
But is that really a weakness? After all, a bakery can't survive 75 years unless someone — or several someones — is in charge of quality control.