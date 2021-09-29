Sweet Shoppe bakery celebrates 75 years in High Point

"I've always said our No. 1 ingredient was our customers," says Judy Cagle, daughter of the Sloops and mother of the bakery's current manager, Ken Cagle Jr. "They've always been faithful — they've kept our doors open all these years."

Oh, and that addictive, made-from-scratch icing has been rather important, too.

"Everybody loves the icing," Ken Jr. says, "but some of it's nostalgia, too. Also, we know our customers' names. When you walk into Walmart, nobody's going to know who you are, but if you walk in here on a regular basis, chances are we're going to know your name and probably even know what you want before you order."

The Sweet Shoppe formally opened on Sept. 6, 1946, in a 900-square-foot shop on English Road. Jim Sloop and his sister, Betty Sloop Atkins — with the help of their respective spouses, Helen Sloop and Bud Atkins — opened the bakery with the intention of leveraging the country's postwar sugar shortage because of rationing. If they could find a sugar supplier, they believed their doughnuts would be a big hit — and they were.