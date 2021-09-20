Sweet success: Award-winning NC syrup farm modernizes generations-old method

Comparatively speaking, this year's operation is something closer to the space shuttle program.

That mill is now powered by a tractor. Juice squeezed from plants is passed through a vinyl tube which leads into a metal shed, which the Willises had built this year to house their cooking and bottling operation.

"(Last year) the squeezing part was pretty much the same, but all of this was under a shed. We had a dirt floor," said Rodney Willis. "Now we got a concrete floor. We are totally enclosed. We've got screens everywhere to keep the bugs out, hot water to clean up with, and it's ventilated."

Willis said the building was constructed so his farm could open up to food safety inspections. Being able to pass those allows Willis Farms to sell its products in larger farmers markets around the region.

"All of my piping and anything that touches the juice has to be a food-grade material. That was something I sort of had to learn as we go," he said. "I was using PVC piping like a lot of people use. That is rated for water, but not for food. So I got the vinyl tubing that is graded for food."

Last year, Willis Farms placed second in a national contest for makers of sorghum syrup. They are hoping to improve on their efforts this year.