Sweet success: Award-winning NC syrup farm modernizes generations-old method

SHELBY — Every year, Rodney and Lynn Willis find a new way to modernize and improve their small farm. But no matter what kind of modernization they add, the process of turning stalks of sugar into an award-winning line of syrups is largely the same as it has been for generations.
The proprietors of Willis Farms, the husband and wife team have dedicated their twilight years to producing sorghum syrup, a kind of sweet syrup made from a sugar-like crop. And this month after a summer growing season, they are back to work turning stalks into syrup.
"It's been good. We've made 16 gallons of syrup each run. That's good for us," Rodney Willis said after the first week of production.
The process of turning 6-plus feet of sorghum stalks into the sweet brown liquid people put on biscuits or spread across bread is remarkably simple, if not time consuming.
Once harvested, stalks are crushed into a pea-green juice so sweet one can smell it in the air. Juice is filtered through multiple strainers and put into a pan where it heats overnight, cooking away any impurities left over in the plants. The remaining mixture is brought to a boil until it turns into syrup.
"Our first year we did this, we did everything with horses," said Lynn Willis. "We harvested the cane with a horse-drawn cart, and our mill was turned by a horse."
Comparatively speaking, this year's operation is something closer to the space shuttle program.
That mill is now powered by a tractor. Juice squeezed from plants is passed through a vinyl tube which leads into a metal shed, which the Willises had built this year to house their cooking and bottling operation.
"(Last year) the squeezing part was pretty much the same, but all of this was under a shed. We had a dirt floor," said Rodney Willis. "Now we got a concrete floor. We are totally enclosed. We've got screens everywhere to keep the bugs out, hot water to clean up with, and it's ventilated."
Willis said the building was constructed so his farm could open up to food safety inspections. Being able to pass those allows Willis Farms to sell its products in larger farmers markets around the region.
"All of my piping and anything that touches the juice has to be a food-grade material. That was something I sort of had to learn as we go," he said. "I was using PVC piping like a lot of people use. That is rated for water, but not for food. So I got the vinyl tubing that is graded for food."
Last year, Willis Farms placed second in a national contest for makers of sorghum syrup. They are hoping to improve on their efforts this year.
"It's coming out good so far," said Lynn Willis, who helps feed juice into a preheated pan and bottles the final product. "Every step in the process is about removing impurities from the plant. We are trying to make it all better."
The couple hopes to produce about 150 gallons of syrup this year. They've already produced a little more than 40 gallons, using almost 400 gallons of juice squeezed from plants.
Willis Farms syrups are sold at markets in the Charlotte region. They can also be bought by calling 704-538-3476 or emailing rodney.willis.413@gmail.com.