Tabitha Brown partners with Target to release four collections; the actress, author and social media star grew up in Rockingham County

Stoneville native Tabitha Brown, whose TikTok videos sent the actress' popularity soaring in 2020, is partnering with Target stores on four limited-time-only collections.

Target announced the collections Tuesday in a news release. The collections include apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, and entertaining, according to the release. The first collection of more than 75 apparel, swim and accessories items will go on sale June 11. Apparel sizes range from XXS to 4X and range in price from $10 to $44, Target said in the release.

Brown's videos featuring vegan recipes, humor and positive affirmation have garnered her millions of followers across several social media platforms — and gained her the moniker America’s mom.

She grew up in Rockingham County and was awarded the inaugural NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2021.

Brown wrote the 2021 New York Times bestseller "Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business)," stars in a YouTube original kids show and plays interior designer Octavia on Showtime’s “The Chi.” She also co-owns a vegan restaurant.

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” Brown said in the news release. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment.”

"Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all,” Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the release.