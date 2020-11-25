Take a look at some of the best Thanksgiving decor tips

Thanksgiving will soon be here, and most people can't wait to get together with their families and share happy moments preparing and eating their stuffed turkey. First, you need to ensure that your home is looking clean, with a refined atmosphere created with genius and creative interior décor. But what are some of the décor ideas that work for Thanksgiving? Here are some excellent ideas.
A Pumpkin and Gourd Garland
Decorating your home with Nearly Natural's 54-inch Pumpkin and Gourd Garland adds style and beauty to your home. The Thanksgiving-themed décor features a combination of small faux pumpkins, sundries, and autumn-colored leaves and stems that adds a stand-alone, fall-themed character to your home.
Autumn Mini Pumpkin Candle Ring
Being a fall holiday, Thanksgiving décor wouldn't be complete without incorporating this 10-inch Autumn Mini Pumpkin Candle Ring from Gerson International. It features autumn-colored stems with different colored-themes [red, orange, and yellow] to match the fall vibe. With a diameter of 3 inches, you can accessorize your pillar candles with this mini pumpkin ring.
Ambersonne Thanksgiving Place Mats
Style up and decorate your table by placing this unique set of mats from Ambersonne. Perfect for Thanksgiving, each mat is made of top-quality, crease-resistant polyester fabric with season-themed decorations. Besides, it's a low-maintenance set that you can easily wash and dry without fading.
Ambersonne Thanksgiving Table Mats [Set of 4]
Perfect for Thanksgiving, this set of table mats from Ambersonne will add an attractive element to your décor. Each piece has an autumn-themed surround, complete with colorful pumpkins, guards, and fall-colored leaves. The centerpiece is a stand-alone Thanksgiving-themed art that will capture anyone sitting around the table. It is made from a highly-durable, wrinkle-resistant polyester fabric, which means low maintenance and extended longevity.
16-Inch Harvest Pumpkin and Berries in Wooden Vase
Demonstrate the bountifulness of the fall season with this 16-inch harvest pumpkin and berries that come with a beautiful artificial arrangement in a wooden vase. It features autumn-colored favorites, such as multi-colored pumpkins, fall-colored foliage, and brightly-colored berries. Combine that with the 16-inch wooden vase and scrupulous arrangement; the décor becomes the center of attraction in any room.
32-Inch Fall Hydrangea, Lotus Berries and Seeds Artificial Candelabrum Arrangement
Add a fall-inspired character to your Thanksgiving décor by adding this artificially arranged candelabrum consisting of all autumn-focused favorites like the eye-catching, brightly-colored hydrangeas that create the perfect contrast against the carefully tucked foliage. Stretching 32 inches, this centerpiece also features dried lotus flowers, berries, and seeds to top it.
8-Inch Pumpkin, Gourd, Berry, and Maple Leaf Artificial Candelabrum
There is no better way to candle-lit your Thanksgiving dinner than with this candelabrum that features all your fall favorites – pumpkins, gourds, berries, and variegated maple leaves. At the center of this fall-inspired, 8-inch décor is a transparent glass cup that adds a unique element to it. Place a lit candle inside and create an illuminated outdoor splendor within your house.
24-Inch Maple Pine Wreath
Add a tinge of uniqueness to your Thanksgiving décor by investing in this 24-inch-diameter, artificial maple pine wreath. The perimeter features maple pine leaves with different hues of green, red, orange, and red. Perfect for doors, hallways, and offices, this artificial maple pine wreath will bring out the right autumn season's spirit.
Macy's 13" x 17" Bountiful Harvest Table Runner
Embellish your table this Thanksgiving with this table runner from Macy's. It comes with beautiful Thanksgiving elements, including colorful images of turkeys towards the corners and a centerpiece with autumn-inspired gourds, pumpkins, corn, and multi-colored maple leaves. With this 13" x 72" table runner, the home looks beautiful, and you need not tell anyone that it's Thanksgiving.
Manor Luxe Autumn Leaves Embroidered Cutwork Table Runner
For your table linen, consider Manor Luxe's Autumn Leaves Cutwork Table Runner. Measuring 54" x 15", this table linen features rich fall foliage, scrupulously embroidered and then cut to create leaf-shaped edges. It is perfect for Thanksgiving with sophisticated embroidery that depicts the artistry that went into creating the multi-colored, artificial fall leaves.
Manor Luxe Pumpkin Embroidered Cutwork Table Runner
Designed to run along the center of your dining table, this cutwork table runner features embroidered pumpkins, complete with fall laves and carefully-cut tendrils. The pumpkins feature artistic embroidery, done with multi-colored sewing strings to add the pumpkin table runner's fine details. Run it on a brown table to create a unique rustic character.
