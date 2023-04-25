An episode of “Bar Rescue” featuring a Hickory pub will air on April 23, according to a Paramount Network representative.

The Paramount Network has provided an exclusive first glimpse at the show. The video features Jon Taffer, the host of “Bar Rescue,” in the kitchen of the formerly named Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill. He is yelling at the general manager about the unsanitary conditions of the cooking environment.

Two things Taffer and the crew find in the kitchen are moldy cheese and bugs in a bucket of flour.

Dominique McDonald, a communications representative for “Bar Rescue” and the Paramount Network, said the Gateway Pub & Grill episode is scheduled to air on the Paramount Network at 10 p.m. on April 23.

In August 2022, “Bar Rescue” host and restaurant consultant Taffer visited Hickory to renovate and revive the Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill. Following a four-day process, which included staff training and building renovations, The Gateway Pub & Grill was revealed on Sept. 1, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

The episode will highlight the transformation.

New episodes of the television show began airing on Feb. 26. New episodes, which typically are presented in one-hour segments, are released on Sundays at 10 p.m.

Previous episodes of “Bar Rescue” can be streamed at paramountnetwork.com.

The Gateway Pub & Grill is located at 534 U.S. Highway 70 SW.