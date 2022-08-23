Taking charge: NC electric vehicles on the rise

North Carolina drivers are gradually choosing to plug in rather than fill up.

An additional 18,500 electric and hybrid vehicles hit the state’s roads in the first half of 2022 while the number of fully fuel-powered cars, trucks and buses declined, according to a review of monthly reports from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Standard hybrids experienced the biggest overall gains among all vehicles with an increase of nearly 11,000 registrations from January through June, topping out at 161,000 overall.

The data show a rise of nearly 7,600 electric vehicles — including more than 1,900 plugin hybrids — over the same period.

There were almost 7,800 fewer traditional gas vehicles registered in June than in January, although the decline was nearly offset by 6,400 diesels.

Triad drivers ditched their fully fuel-powered vehicles at a higher rate than the state as a whole. Forsyth County added 789 hybrid registrations, 181 EVs and 239 diesels in the first half of the year while gas vehicles declined by nearly 1,200. Guilford added 363 hybrids and 369 EVs. Diesels fell by 322 and gas vehicles plummeted by nearly 3,400 when comparing January to June.

In terms of growth rate across the state, electric vehicles accelerated more than hybrids. EV registrations climbed 17% while hybrids increased nearly 7% in the first six months of the year.

‘Pent-up demand’

Electric vehicle manufacturers achieved the gains despite potential roadblocks, noted Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

“From what we’ve seen, availability has still been a challenge as the supply chain catches up from pandemic-related constraints, while at the same time there has been significant pent-up demand for electric vehicles from drivers across the state,” Abele said. “It’s important to note that as supply chains begin to catch back up, and as the recent $7,500 EV tax credit passed under the Inflation Reduction Act kicks into effect, we wholly anticipate that EV registrations will continue to grow in market share.”

The credit, part of the spending package signed by President Joe Biden Tuesday, applies only to electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Energy released a preliminary list of more than 30 EVs eligible for the credit.

Those financial incentives and a widening selection of EVs will continue to drive demand, predicted Stan Cross, electric transportation policy director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, who called North Carolina’s registration trends “inspiring.”

“Expect full battery electric vehicles to dominate the market over the coming years,” Cross said.

Just getting started

Despite this year’s gains, North Carolina’s shift from combustion engines is still in first gear.

Gas-powered models still make up 92% of the state’s 8.6 million active registrations, according to NCDOT.

For all of North Carolina, a total of 44,628 EVs — including plug-in hybrids — were registered as of June.

That leaves a long road to Gov. Roy Cooper’s goal of 1.25 million “zero emission” registrations in the state by 2030.

For now, the Triangle is largely driving the state’s gradual gains.

About 19 of every 1,000 active registrations in Orange County now are for electric vehicles or plugin hybrids, followed by Wake (13 per 1,000), and Durham and Chatham counties (both at 12 per 1,000).

Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, is fifth with 10 EVs per 1,000 vehicles, just ahead of Mecklenburg’s nine per 10,000.

Experts note that the Triangle and Charlotte region have a clear advantage in electric vehicle sales because they are home to the state’s two Tesla dealerships.

Triad counties continue to lag behind the state average of 5.2 EVs per 1,000 registrations. As of June, fewer than five of every 1,000 registered vehicles in Guilford were EVs, which placed the county 15th in North Carolina.

Forsyth, with four per 1,000, had North Carolina’s 18th highest EV concentration.

Who gets the credit?