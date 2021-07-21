Talent Takes Flight: Woodcarver Penley brings raptors, hummingbirds to life

“They are very easy for me. I can just about do one in my sleep,” Penley said. “I can carve them without hardly thinking about it,” he said, noting it takes a day and a half to carve the delicate birds, including the painting and the flowers they are posed with.

Although he fashions some flowers from wood, he creates most of them from metal since wood is too fragile for the petals. He also carves many of the bases and/or branches on which he poses his bird creations. Look for his “signature” — a little ladybug on each finished piece.

Penley paints his own patterns. The birds are basically created life-size. Then the artist transfers his pattern to wood and cuts the rough outline with a bandsaw in his garage shop. The shop is filled with his work, including boxes of birds in various states of completion.

Penley admits the hardest part of the carving is the painting of the final piece.

“You can do a beautiful job on the carving and mess it up in five minutes with the paint,” Penley said, adding that he has taken some painting lessons to refine his talent.

“The first ones I took, my painting got worse,” he said with a laugh. “If you’re going to do anything, you need to have the best instructions you can afford.”