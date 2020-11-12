Taste of Home Holiday Dinner Show to deliver songs, laughs and s'mores

WENTWORTH — Blissful Ridge Art and Wedding Venue here, one of Rockingham County’s newest entertainment venues, will bring a special holiday variety show to the county this December — and all with COVID-19 safety in mind.

From Dec. 11-20, Blissful Ridge will present the Taste of Home Holiday Dinner Show - a family friendly array of music and skits, accented with several fun yuletide-themed events beforehand.

As guests arrive, they will have the opportunity to engage in socially-distanced activities, such as roasting marshmallows over the campfire and making s’mores, enjoying decadent heavy hors d'oeuvres, and sipping warm beverages, all with a holiday classics soundtrack playing in the background.

Guests will eventually move into the banquet room where they will sit at safely-spaced tables to enjoy a live performance. Groups will be seated according to their party size when tickets were purchased, in order to adhere to social distancing requirements.

The Taste of Home show features skits, laughs and songs based on a family that comes home for the holidays, throws an ugly Christmas sweater party and gets involved in hijinx spreading Christmas joy. Santa will even make a special visit.