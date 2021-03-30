Teach your kids about investing to ensure a prosperous future

Help them identify companies that interest them, and make a list. Think about companies whose products or services they use or love. Think about products and services all around them that line up with their special interests.

Have your kids pretend to invest in the companies they're interested in. You can set up a portfolio at sites such as Yahoo! Finance, entering various stocks and pretending you bought a certain number at their current price. Then you can check the portfolio's progress every week or so, to see how it's doing. When any stock moves significantly, look up what news there is -- perhaps a strong earnings report has boosted one stock, while a faulty product has caused another to drop. Ideally, your kids will learn that not every stock will be a great investment.

You can even get your kids investing for real - perhaps by setting up a custodial brokerage account. They'll likely lose some money, at least over the short term, so be sure to help them understand that not all investments work out and that patience is required. Also, the more they learn about investing and about how to assess the quality and price of a company and its stock, the better they can do. (The Motley Fool Guide to Investing for Teens might be of interest.) Remind them about those tables up above, and how a growing nest egg can give them financial security for life and can help them reach their goals and dreams.

There are few gifts you can give your kids more valuable than the gift of financial know-how. Help your young people start good financial habits early that can pay off for the rest of their lives.