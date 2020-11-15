Teacher of the Year adapts to online learning

REIDSVILLE - As of November 9, the Rockingham County School System returned to Plan C, which means all learning moved to online for the remainder of the first semester. The Score Center's Teacher of the Year, Megan Behe, is determined, though, to stay positive and ensure her students continue to learn and do not fall behind. Behem, a middle grades math and science teacher at the school, said one of her biggest challenges, aside from not being able to provide hands-on instruction, is the lack of Internet connections for some.

"Many of our students live in rural areas with no Internet access, making it hard to communicate as often as I would like," Behe said. "I have been providing pre-recorded lessons and downloading them to flash drives for students to play on their school-issued computers at home."

Behe has been teaching at the Score Center, Rockingham County's alternative school, since 2012. The school serves students in kindergarten through twelfth grade who are referred for a number of reasons, ranging from behavior difficulties to mental health diagnoses that require intense counseling. Enrollment averages around 150 students.