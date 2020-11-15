Teacher of the Year adapts to online learning

REIDSVILLE - As of November 9, the Rockingham County School System returned to Plan C, which means all learning moved to online for the remainder of the first semester. The Score Center's Teacher of the Year, Megan Behe, is determined, though, to stay positive and ensure her students continue to learn and do not fall behind. Behem, a middle grades math and science teacher at the school, said one of her biggest challenges, aside from not being able to provide hands-on instruction, is the lack of Internet connections for some.
"Many of our students live in rural areas with no Internet access, making it hard to communicate as often as I would like," Behe said. "I have been providing pre-recorded lessons and downloading them to flash drives for students to play on their school-issued computers at home."
Behe has been teaching at the Score Center, Rockingham County's alternative school, since 2012. The school serves students in kindergarten through twelfth grade who are referred for a number of reasons, ranging from behavior difficulties to mental health diagnoses that require intense counseling. Enrollment averages around 150 students.
"I worked in regular education before moving to the alternative setting after feeling the calling to teach at-risk youth and would not change a single day spent in the alternative classroom," Behe said. "Teaching at-risk youth definitely requires patience, endurance and willingness to let go of boundaries and collaboration with others that care the same way I do."
Principal Keith Barnett described Behe as a selfless and dedicated educator who loves working with students and is committed to finding ways to reach and engage students during the challenges faced as a result of COVID-19.
"I know she makes a difference because there isn't a student who has attended this school during her tenure who hasn't loved Mrs. Behe, and that is because they all know she loves and cares about them," he said. "Mrs. Behe also annually organizes community outreach events to support the families of our school's students and the larger community."
For Behe, teaching is much more than explaining math and science in ways students can become enthusiastic and engaged in the content.
"My job is to also instill a love for learning, raise confidence in students with whom it is lacking and prepare my students by encouraging them to desire to become successful in the real world," she said. "As an educator, I feel the most important aspect of my job is to prepare students to become responsible members of society."
Behe incorporates character lessons in her lesson plans for students to apply to their lives.
"Showing each of my students I care is of top priority," she said.
Behe is working hard to make connections with her students and ensure virtual lessons are engaging.
"I am continuing to seek out different ways to reach each of my students individually to make sure they are continuing to grow academically," she said. "I would definitely say that 'adaptation' is the best word to sum up the start of this school year."
In addition to teaching, Behe is also involved in her school's improvement team and has served as the testing coordinator for the past eight years.
A Rockingham County native, Behe is married to Matt Behe, and they have three sons - Cole, an eighth-grader at Rockingham County Middle School; Connor, a fourth-grader at Wentworth Elementary; and Camden, a kindergartener at Wentworth. Behe loves staying active and being outdoors. Her husband trains hunting dogs, and the couple operates a hunting preserve with guided hunts. Most of her time, she said, is spent on the baseball field, as her boys play travel ball. In addition, Behe enjoys traveling and trying to visit as many states as possible.
"Family is important to us, an my husband and I are lucky and blessed to have our parents close by, which has been a saving grace, especially this year," she said.
Behe graduated from Morehead High School in 2001 and then received a bachelor's degree in middle grades math and science education from NC State University. In addition, she received a masters of education degree in mathematics: curriculum and instruction from Concordia University, AIG certification through Campbell University and an administrator's license from Gardner-Webb University.
"I hope that one day I can move into more of a leadership role with the school system, but I still love being in the classroom with students," Behe said.
Her hope for this school year is that everyone continues to be flexible and patient.
"Most of all, I pray this current pandemic builds resilience in our children and shows them the importance of education, so when we do return to 'normal,' the students are motivated and can see the importance of overcoming any obstacle life throws at them," Behe said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
