Teague retires as head football coach at Reidsville

Rumors had been circulating for a few years that this day was coming, but it came as a shock nonetheless to many of the Reidsville High School faithful when Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed Jan. 26 he was stepping away from the post.

Teague had two incarnations as Reidsville’s coach from 1992-2008 and 2012-2022. Following his first stint at RHS, he left to become the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009.

He moved on to coached George Washington in Danville from 2010-2011. Teague came back to coach the Rams in 2012 where he coached for 10 more seasons. His combined record at Reidsville is 339-58, which includes 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances where his teams won eight. His overall career mark is 380-151 at four different schools.

In his final season, Teague guided the Rams to a 14-2 record and his final state championship appearance, where the Rams lost in a 24-21 battle versus East Duplin that came down to the final play of the game.

In his combined 28 years at Reidsville, Teague never had a losing record and only missed the playoffs one time — in 1999 despite finishing 7-4.

Teague said he made the decision to step down over the Christmas holiday, season, following the 2022 championship game.

“I’ve said over and over again, I’m the one that has been blessed to be a part of this whole thing. It’s hard to put into words as an individual, but it’s definitely been a blessing in so many different ways. I’ve gotten a lot of the credit for all of the success that we’ve had, but it definitely has not been a one-man show. I’ve also said the wins and losses have been good, but it’s the relationships with the players and my staff and the community that will carry through as long as I’m around for sure.”

Although he won’t be roaming the sidelines at Community Stadium any longer, Teague said don’t be surprised to see him in the community.

“I don’t like to use the word retire, I’m just transitioning to a new role. I’m not really going anywhere. I’m looking forward to still be around and helping out and doing a lot of different things,'' Teague said. "We’ve still got a whole lot going on with the new field and all of the stuff that we’ve got to do so it’s not over by any stretch. It’s just a different role is kind of how I’m looking at it. There will definitely be parts of coaching that I am going to miss, but we will just have to wait and see how it goes.''

The job has already been posted on the Rockingham County Schools website. Reidsville Athletics Director Joe Walker said several candidates have applied and the search for the next head coach will proceed in the coming days.

“As far as his legacy, and what he has done for this school and this city, he’s made a huge difference,'' Walker said. "For me personally, I played for him. I coached under him as an assistant coach and have the unique role as the athletics director working together with him. I can’t say everything has been easy, but it has been very rewarding. Just to see the young people he’s worked with, and to be one of those young people he worked with has been very rewarding. He is one of the all-time greats and will be missed.''

Former Reidsville and Eden Daily Sports and News Editor Dale Hagwood, a 1980 RHS graduate who recently retired as the Rams football statistician after 34 years of service, said Teague had a huge role in resurrecting the program's championship legacy.

Reidsville, which has a state-best 22 state titles dating back to 1930, experienced a lull in the 1980’s. But Teague’s innovative approach, which shifted gears from the old-school smash-mouth — three-yards and a cloud of dust approach, to the Spread Offense, was virtually unheard of in the old tobacco and cotton mill town.

Teague embraced the tough fabric of the foundations established by the blue-collar community of kids born and bred to the region, but added just enough of a new era attitude to help the Rams take the program to the next level.

“I’ll never forget, when I first met Jimmy in 1992, his philosophy was to spread it around and throw the ball. Back in the day, if you threw the ball five times, it was a big night,'' Hagwood said.

"He knew he had the players. His first true super-star was Na Brown and he knew having a guy like that on his roster, he needed to utilize his hands and athleticism. He had a good quarterback — Brian Turner — who was an outstanding quarterback, but nobody would do that before Jimmy came along.''