Team Reidsville members paint hydrants pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month
One fire hydrant is located at the intersection of Main and Piedmont Streets, while the other is across the street from Annie Penn Hospital.

City of Reidsville

Members of “Team Reidsville” recently painted two fire hydrants on Main Street to call attention to October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

City Manager Summer Woodard, whose mother passed away from breast cancer, suggested the idea to City of Reidsville staff in late September. As management team members began painting the hydrants, each mentioned a family member or friend who was either a survivor of breast cancer or had passed away due to cancer.

