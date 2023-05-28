Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

REIDSVILLE — For more than 20 years, Rockingham County Youth Services has operated a Teen Court program. Every second and fourth Monday of the month, Teen Court sessions are held at the Rockingham County Courthouse, giving first-time offenders ages 11 to 17 an alternative to entering the juvenile justice system.

Currently, there are 26 Teen Court youth volunteers from local high schools who serve in different capacities during Teen Court sessions, including working as jury members, clerk, bailiff, and prosecuting and defense attorneys. All the court officials in the courtroom are trained teen volunteers, except for the judge. Sentenced by their peers for qualifying misdemeanor offenses, the youth defendants admit guilt, and juries made up of teen volunteers issue the constructive sentence.

Several of the Teen Court volunteers recently put their experience and training to the test by participating in the Teen Court Summit in Atlantic Beach. The mock trial competition, conducted by the North Carolina Teen Court Association, pits county teams against one another in simulated courtrooms. This was Rockingham County’s first time sending a team of students to the competition, and they did very well, bringing home an overall third place, as well as some individual awards.

“I am extremely proud of their performance and representation of Rockingham County,” said Tammy Burbey, human services coordinator with Rockingham County Youth Services.

In addition to the mock trial competition, the Teen Summit includes educational workshops and the opportunity for the teen volunteers to meet other youth from around the state who volunteer with Teen Court. The summit is also an opportunity for youth to engage in competition and apply the skills they have learned throughout the year as Teen Court volunteers.

The seven students who went to the Teen Summit started training in January with assistance from Sgt. Tammy Ferguson and Deputy Richard Payne from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Mike Davis and madam clerk Angela Austin from the clerk of court.

“The Teen Court youth volunteers work very hard throughout the year and participating in the summit strengthens their investment as a volunteer for Teen Court, as well as their feelings of accomplishment,” Burbey said. “I hope they grew from the constructive feedback they received from the presiding judge and scorers.”

Some of the team members who competed are already discussing and planning for Teen Summit 2024.

Thomas Blackstock, a junior at Rockingham County Early College, was part of the seven-member team who competed at this year’s Teen Court Summit, and he describes the chance to participate in the state competition as an invaluable opportunity that left him feeling grateful and inspired.

“I was moved by the sight of so many individuals from different programs who shared a passion for restorative justice,” he said. “Throughout the event, we received feedback from legal professionals on effective counsel techniques, learned valuable tools for developing mental wellness from mental health practitioners and gained a more thorough understanding of the responsibilities of serving our community.”

To date, Rockingham County’s Teen Court has addressed 155 cases, and they expect to try to 200 this fiscal year. Funded by Juvenile Crime Prevention Council funds from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Rockingham County government, Teen Court is held all year. High school students in grades 9-12 are eligible to complete the mandatory Teen Court volunteer training, with extra training required for those interested in serving as an attorney. Teen Court volunteers gain experience with the legal system through hands-on experiences in the courtroom, learn to work with diverse populations for the betterment of the community, have the opportunity to develop basic leadership and public speaking skills, and build self-confidence through personal and public decision-making opportunities. Youth defendants learn important lessons about crime and consequences, take responsibility for their delinquent behavior, receive intervention during a time period in their lives that have the greatest impact, and experience positive peer pressure.

Rockingham County also is one of seven pilot counties in North Carolina trying out a model for Traffic Teen Court, and the county has had great success with the program, which turns one year old in July. So far, 26 youth have completed Traffic Teen Court this year.

In partnership with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and the NCDPS, Traffic Teen Court is for 16 to 17-year-old youths who have minor traffic offenses. Much like Teen Court, defendants are provided a constructive sentence, which for Traffic Teen Court will include the four-hour Alive at 25 defensive driving course and an essay on what they learned from attending the course.

“For 16 to 17-year-olds with minor traffic offenses, Teen Traffic Court reduces their exposure to adult district court, while providing them with an opportunity to take responsibility,” Burbey said. “Youth who complete Teen Traffic Court have been given the tools to be safer, more thoughtful drivers, which benefits the community.”

Looking to the future, Burbey said her goal is to increase the number of Teen Court and Teen Traffic Court referrals, reaching more youth defendants to offer services and keep them from getting involved in Juvenile Court. In addition, she hopes to increase the number of Teen Court youth volunteers to offer them the opportunity to get involved in their community and gain experience in the criminal justice system, especially if they are interested in pursuing a career in criminal justice.

“Also, I want to continue building and strengthening our relationship with local partners, including school resource officers and juvenile justice, and I would love for our teen volunteers to attend the state mock trial competition on an annual basis, aiming for first place,” she said.