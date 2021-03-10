Teenager recalls memorable moment at the White House

WENTWORTH — For 14-year-old Amonie Jenkins, standing in a line close enough to the President of the United States to discern his features was “cool.”
President Donald Trump motioned to her group to join him for a photo opportunity on the White House lawn. It was late July 2020 and the group had traveled there to raise awareness about suicide among veterans.
It was by accident that Amonie ended up “scrunched up” near the President’s right shoulder. Then, the teenager said she was “surprised” when Trump rested his elbow on her shoulder.
“I just stood there in shock,” the Rockingham County High School ninth-grader said recently in a telephone interview. “It was amazing.”
The short White House ceremony that summer honored Vietnam Marine Veteran Terry Sharpe on completing a 300-mile walk from Stokesdale to the White House to raise awareness of the suicide problem among veterans. It is estimated that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.
This was the 69-year-old “Walking Marine’s” eighth trek to Washington. He was joined by Amonie’s father, Wayne Jenkins, also a former Marine. After the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Jenkins was furloughed from his job. When he learned about Sharpe’s walk, he joined him. The two men carried an American flag as they hiked about 14 miles a day, stopping in communities along the way for special events promoting their effort.
On July 1, Amonie, her sister Ana, a 10th-grader at RCHS, twin brothers Lance and Alan, 10, and mother Karen walked the first few miles with the two men. They also checked on them for several days until they reached Lynchburg, Va., then joined them again in Washington for the final three miles to the White House.
From the beginning, Wayne Jenkins said they hoped Trump would recognize Sharpe’s venture but had no idea of the plans or extent of the program.
After they and other walk supporters completed the final leg of the walk to the White House that morning, they waited in the East Room for the ceremony to start.
They were surprised when the U.S. Marine Corps band heralded their arrival and performed until Trump arrived to greet Sharpe.
Second Lady Karen Pence and Gold Star Mothers escorted Sharpe the short distance to the White House along lines of supporters, including the Jenkins family, waving American flags.
“When that was over, we were all standing in line,” Wayne Jenkins said. As Trump started back to the White House, he turned around and asked Sharpe if those in line were his support team. When told they were, Trump motioned to the team, inviting them to join him for a group photo.
Wayne, Karen and the boys were about five feet from President Trump but Amonie ended up standing right next to him.
After the photograph session ended, Trump greeted everyone there, asking the boys how they were doing.
“They were very ecstatic but you couldn’t tell because everyone had on their masks,” Wayne Jenkins said. “We are just so grateful that he acknowledged our cause and was very supportive.”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.