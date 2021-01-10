Telling it Straight: Reidsville doc talks COVID-19 facts, necessity of vaccination

That is plain wrong.

My brother, Scott Luking, M.D., and I both have had patients die from COVID-19 who would still be strong and a part of their families if they had not died from this virus.

We’ve had patients suffer strokes or go into kidney failure from COVID-19. We've seen perfectly healthy patients in their 20s and 30s develop life-threatening clots in their chests, life-threatening pneumonia, and viral myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

One such patient has permanent heart damage from COVID-19-related myocarditis — equivalent to damage you'd see in someone who had suffered multiple heart attacks. We have numerous patients who continue to suffer from a variety of prolonged symptoms.

This “they were gonna die anyway” attitude we hear insults families who lose older loved ones, and it’s wrong from a moral standpoint.

A recent study showed the average patient who died of COVID-19 would have had an average of thirteen more years of life ahead of them!

The Navajo Indians call the oldest members of their community the “knowledge-keepers.” They revere them from a cultural standpoint; and fight like heck to keep them around. The naysayers amongst us should reconsider their sorry attitude.