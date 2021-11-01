Telling the stories of pandemic and protest: NC curators want items to interpret this time

RALEIGH — Future North Carolinians who didn't live through the pandemic or the protests sparked by George Floyd's murder will need to understand the experiences of those who did.

The Museum of History and the State Archives are gathering the narratives and the bits and pieces of daily life that will help tell the state's big stories of 2020 and 2021: social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. Telling residents that "Your Story is North Carolina's Story," the two agencies are asking for personal accounts and oral histories, photos, audiovisual materials and other documents, along with everyday items that future curators might use to give a sense of what it was like to live through these times.

It's called rapid response collecting, and it's part of a relatively new curatorial movement that recognizes the value in saving items at the moment of their importance rather than hoping decades later that someone thought to save them.

"We're looking for things that are indicative of the change that happened in 2020 and 2021, so that people who come after us will be able to interpret how life changed," said Raelana Poteat, chief curator of the N.C. Museum of History, which typically deals in 3D kinds of artifacts. "We're just trying to be good stewards."