Temperatures are falling in N.C., but it’s not why your heating bill is rising

CHARLOTTE — Your monthly natural gas bill is about to spike again, and the latest increase has nothing to do with cooler temperatures expected to settle in for the season beginning this weekend.

Beginning Nov. 1, North Carolina residential customers will see their monthly bills climb by about $11.34 — or $136 a year — compared with rates that were in effect this summer, Charlotte-based Duke Energy and its Piedmont Natural Gas subsidiary announced.

In their post on the Duke Energy website, the companies in part cited “global surges in the commodity cost of natural gas” and previously approved higher rates to pay for safety improvements to their natural gas system.

“Natural gas market prices are higher due to the economic recovery from strong natural gas demand from last winter, along with slower than anticipated production this year,” said Richard Meyer of the American Gas Associations.

U.S. natural gas prices have more than doubled since last October. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.

Piedmont Natural Gas buys the gas “at the best possible price and then passes this cost directly to customers,” the company said.