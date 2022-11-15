Texas Pete maker asks judge to dismiss lawsuit filed over its name

WINSTON-SALEM — T.W. Garner Food Co. has asked a federal judge in California to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges the company deliberately deceives consumers because its Texas Pete products are not made in the Lone Star state.

Texas Pete products are made in Winston-Salem and have been since 1929.

The lawsuit was filed Sept. 12 in the U.S. Central District of California by Phillip White. White is seeking an undeclared amount of compensatory and punitive damages related to his purchase of a $3 bottle of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce in a Ralph’s supermarket in September 2021.

Garner had until Thursday to file its response.

Garner said in its response that "the mere use of Texas Pete as a brand name and imagery of a single white star and a cowboy caricature would not mislead a reasonable consumer to believe that the hot sauce is made in Texas."

The company said the Texas Pete brand name and trademark "identifies the Garner Foods' brand of condiment, seasoning, hot sauces, and BBQ sauce, not the location of manufacturing."

The company said the Texas Pete product labels "make no such representation, either expressly or implied," that it is made in Texas, particularly since the labels list Winston-Salem as the manufacturing location.

"Plaintiff's incorrect assumption does not mean that a significant portion of the consuming public would make the same incorrect assumption," Garner said.

"In the absence of any express or implied misrepresentations as to the source of the product on the front label, the disclosure of the geographic source of the product on the back label defeats plaintiff's claims of alleged violations" of the five counts under California law.

Garner said that White's request for injunctive relief "fatally lacks any threat of future harm, given that plaintiff now knows that Texas Pete Original hot sauce is made in North Carolina."

An initial court date on Garner's request has been set for 1 p.m. Jan. 19.

Lawsuit background

What moved the lawsuit from being considered as potentially frivolous is that California law has a low bar for proving violations of business and professions code, as well as false advertising and breach of contract.

White claimed he believed that when he bought the Texas Pete sauce that he was getting a product made in Texas, in part because of the logo featuring “a notorious Texan cowboy throwing a lasso on the front label.”

“The cowboy and lone star symbols are famously and inexorably linked to the state of Texas.”

“Had White known the product was not made in Texas, he would not have purchased the product, or would have paid significantly less for it.”

Garner’s website includes a page dedicated to the history of how Texas Pete came to be in 1929.

“So how is it that a tasty red pepper sauce made in North Carolina happens to be named ‘Texas Pete’ anyway?” according to the webpage.

“Legend has it that, when Sam Garner and his three sons — Thad, Ralph and Harold — were trying to come up with a brand name for this spicy new sauce they had created, a marketing advisor suggested the name ‘Mexican Joe’ to connote the piquant flavor reminiscent of the favorite foods of our neighbors to the south.

“’Nope!’ said the patriarch of the Garner family. ‘It’s got to have an American name!’ Sam suggested they move across the border to Texas, which also had a reputation for spicy cuisine. Then he glanced at son Harold, whose nickname was ‘Pete’ and the Texas Pete cowboy was born.”

White claims that by naming the products as Texas Pete, the company was trying to take advantage of consumers’ willingness to pay a premium price for an item “authentically connected to a significant geographical area.”

The 49-page lawsuit contains sections that mention hot sauces made in Texas, which White claims have been financially impacted by the Texas Pete branding and marketing.