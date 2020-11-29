Thanksgiving Shooting of Rock Deputy ruled accidental

REIDSVILLE — A scuffle between a husband and wife Thursday evening caused a gun to fire accidentally and wound Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Wiseman.

Deputies Wiseman and Tyler Wray had responded to a domestic disturbance at 294 Dover Circle here at around 7:08 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.

They were granted entry to the home. Next, Angel Galvin Silva emerged with a pistol tucked in his waistband, according to a Friday news release from the RCSO.

Fearing Silva might fire the gun at the deputies, his wife attempted to grab the gun from Silva and the gun accidentally discharged, sending a bullet into Wiseman's lower leg, the release said.

Authorities have not disclosed the wife's name.

Wiseman's serious injury was not life-threatening, officials said.

Wray quickly recovered the pistol and took Silva into custody, then rendered aid to Wiseman until medical help arrived to transport him to a Triad-area hospital, the release said.

At least three children under age 18 were in the house at the time of the incident, authorities said.