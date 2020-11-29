Thanksgiving Shooting of Rock Deputy ruled accidental

REIDSVILLE — A scuffle between a husband and wife Thursday evening caused a gun to fire accidentally and wound Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputy Tyler Wiseman.
Deputies Wiseman and Tyler Wray had responded to a domestic disturbance at 294 Dover Circle here at around 7:08 p.m. Thanksgiving evening.
They were granted entry to the home. Next, Angel Galvin Silva emerged with a pistol tucked in his waistband, according to a Friday news release from the RCSO.
Fearing Silva might fire the gun at the deputies, his wife attempted to grab the gun from Silva and the gun accidentally discharged, sending a bullet into Wiseman's lower leg, the release said.
Authorities have not disclosed the wife's name.
Wiseman's serious injury was not life-threatening, officials said.
Wray quickly recovered the pistol and took Silva into custody, then rendered aid to Wiseman until medical help arrived to transport him to a Triad-area hospital, the release said.
At least three children under age 18 were in the house at the time of the incident, authorities said.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assist in the shooting investigation, standard protocol when an officer is shot. The SBI investigation determined that discharge of the firearm was not intentional.
“We have a tough job in law enforcement,” Page said in the Friday press statement. “It’s often dangerous. Yet brave officers like Deputies Wiseman and Wray answer the call every day, putting themselves in harm’s way. I am very proud of the men and women I have serving here at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Please join me in keeping Deputy Wiseman and his family in your thoughts and prayers during his road to recovery.''
While authorities do not expect to charge Silva for the unintentional injury to Wiseman, they did charge Silva with assault by pointing a firearm in connection to an earlier Thursday incident at his residence. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.
