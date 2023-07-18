The melodies of the 2023 Blues on the Green Music Festival at Mariners' Wharf in Elizabeth City are returning for the third year. This free outdoor event will be held on Sept. 22 - 23, 2023 and promises an unforgettable experience set against the backdrop of Elizabeth City's scenic waterfront.

From jazz to blues, folk to rock, Blues on the Green gives visitors a chance to experience a variety of performances by local, regional, Asheville- and Nashville-based artists. Attendees to the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets so they can recline on the lawn and soak up the tunes.

In addition to the exceptional music, visitors can indulge in a variety of local food vendors and the many nearby downtown eateries. Hopheads and wine lovers can also enjoy an on-site beer garden featuring local breweries' craft beers and wines. Many of the breweries downtown host live music regularly, so travelers to the area will have no shortage of live entertainment to enjoy. The rich flavors of Elizabeth City’s culinary community perfectly complement this vibrant atmosphere, and promise to enhance this weekend of live music.

Families are encouraged to partake in the festivities as well, with a range of engaging activities designed to delight children of all ages and ensure that Blues on the Green offers an inclusive experience for the entire family to enjoy.