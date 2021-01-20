The 'American Pickers' TV show is coming to NC, and they want to buy your stuff

But note that the team only looks at "private collections." They do not visit flea markets, antique stores or similar businesses.

The producers assure us that their crew follows all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols outlined in each state they visit. The plan for the March visit could change if the situation worsens and they are unable to travel.

What exactly is 'American Pickers'?

"American Pickers" is a series on the History Channel about the world of antique "picking."

The show follows Mike and Frank, along with co-host Danielle Colby, as they travel America's back roads, from coast to coast, hunting for valuable antiques. The show says they are "on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics" and that they "hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."

The series, which launched in 2010 and will premiere its 22nd season on Jan. 25, has been to North Carolina several times in the past.

• In Season 1, Mike and Frank find a 1950 Studebaker and a 1934 pre-Airstream trailer, and visit NASCAR racer Ryan Newman. A second episode in Season 1 shows them finding an Andre the Giant action figure and a 1970s Donald Duck toy.