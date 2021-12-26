The Bear Necessities: Grandfather Mountain animal habitats prepare for winter

“With all the other animals, we take care of them just like we do during spring, summer and fall,” Tipton said. “The otters are actually a little more active during the wintertime, because they like colder temperatures.”

The river otters are especially fond of snow. When there’s enough accumulation, they’re known to frolic, slide around on their bellies, burrow and even make tunnels, which guests can watch develop from behind a glass enclosure.

“Each species we have up here is native to Grandfather Mountain,” Tipton said, including the resident bald eagles and elk. “They all have physical characteristics and traits that allow them to thrive in environments like this.”

Throughout the winter, the staff also has to make sure ice doesn’t form over top of the ponds inside the animal habitats and that the lines which supply heat to the ponds remain functional. Even in the harshest of conditions, Tipton said the animals are always cared for. In the event of possible travel delays, they’ll also receive additional food and water.

“When we have a lot of snow, it can be difficult for us to get up here, and there have been times when we’ve had to hike up the mountain to the habitats,” she said.