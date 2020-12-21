‘The beginning of the end’: Cone Health staff one of the first to receive vaccine

GREENSBORO — From smiles to tears, 117 Cone Health clinicians who care for COVID-19 patients felt a range of emotions Friday while receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Brent McQuaid, medical director of Cone Health's Green Valley campus where the vaccine was administered, was the first to receive a shot.
After the first dose, recipients are asked to schedule their second dose in 21 days.
Studies show that the Pfizer vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, is 95% effective and represent a turning point in defeating a pandemic which is killing 3,000 Americans every day.
"This is a very important step toward bending the curve" and lowering the number of new COVID-19 cases, McQuaid said by telephone after his vaccination. "It's a very tangible feeling that today is the beginning of the end."
Staff at the Green Valley campus have cared for the sickest COVID-19 patients since the pandemic hit the state in March. McQuaid said he wants the community to know the vaccine is safe.
"I'm comfortable with it. I have faith in the science behind this," McQuaid said.
With the Pfizer shot making the rounds at the Green Valley campus, the U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal late Friday from Massachusetts-based Moderna.
With that hurdle cleared, doses could be administered as early as Monday further energizing the largest vaccination drive in the nation's history.
Back at Green Valley, each Cone Health vaccine recipient was read a list of possible side effects prior to injection and was asked to wait nearby for 15 minutes afterward to ensure there were no adverse reactions. Among those vaccinated Friday, no one experienced any issues, according to spokesman Doug Allred.
While some people dislike getting shots, the atmosphere during Friday's vaccination clinic was different. There was joy, and music in the background, as members of this close-knit team took their turn at a table to become part of a remarkable moment.
In the weeks and months ahead, McQuaid said the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is about "making hard decisions."
He urged residents to practice all the recommended safety measures to help control the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease as hospitals across North Carolina, including those in the Cone Health system, grapple with an increasing number of patients — a trend that's been escalating for weeks.
Friday only added to those numbers. The state recorded 8,444 new coronavirus cases — yet another record — according to state health officials.
As of Friday morning, Cone Health was treating 195 COVID-19 patients in its facilities in Greensboro, Reidsville and Burlington.
On Wednesday, the health system had a record-high 201 COVID-19 patients, Allred said.
Debbie Cunningham, administrator of the Green Valley campus, said in addition to her concern for their COVID-19 patients, she also has worried for months about the safety of staff caring for them.
"It has weighed so heavily on me," she said, adding that she closely followed the development of the vaccine. "When I got it today, I felt a rush of joy and relief. We are truly creating history. I saw people crying when they were getting the vaccine.
"People were very emotional."
Cunningham said her father is nearly 90 and he cried Friday after learning she was vaccinated.
"He was so happy," she said.
But not everyone feels that way.
A recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that many Americans don't want to get the vaccine. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed.
"I want people to know that this vaccine is safe," Cunningham said.
