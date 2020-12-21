‘The beginning of the end’: Cone Health staff one of the first to receive vaccine

With that hurdle cleared, doses could be administered as early as Monday further energizing the largest vaccination drive in the nation's history.

Back at Green Valley, each Cone Health vaccine recipient was read a list of possible side effects prior to injection and was asked to wait nearby for 15 minutes afterward to ensure there were no adverse reactions. Among those vaccinated Friday, no one experienced any issues, according to spokesman Doug Allred.

While some people dislike getting shots, the atmosphere during Friday's vaccination clinic was different. There was joy, and music in the background, as members of this close-knit team took their turn at a table to become part of a remarkable moment.

In the weeks and months ahead, McQuaid said the fight to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is about "making hard decisions."

He urged residents to practice all the recommended safety measures to help control the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease as hospitals across North Carolina, including those in the Cone Health system, grapple with an increasing number of patients — a trend that's been escalating for weeks.

Friday only added to those numbers. The state recorded 8,444 new coronavirus cases — yet another record — according to state health officials.