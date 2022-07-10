The Butler Legacy Fund to honor couple who dedicated their lives to Rockingham County

The hearts and hands of longtime Wentworth residents Lindley and T Butler have touched almost every corner of Rockingham County, making this area a safer and better place to live and visit. The dynamic duo, who were part of the founding groups that started the Dan River Basin Association, as well as the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, have given their time, talent and treasure to dozens of organizations and projects that have made a positive, tangible impact for the people in the entire region and continue to make a difference today.

Leaders of the DRBA and the MARC recently announced they are honoring Lindley and T Butler by creating the Butler Legacy Fund to support projects that have both historical and environmental relevance in Rockingham County.

“After the sad passing of Dr. Lindley Butler in May, as organizational legacies of the Butlers, MARC and DRBA wanted to honor Lindley and his wife T’s many years of philanthropy and tireless dedication towards raising the profile of Rockingham County through projects that continue their championing of the county’s rich natural and historical beauty,” said Matthew Titchiner, associate director of the MARC.

Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the DRBA, wholeheartedly agreed.

“We realized just how many people have benefitted from their legacy, and we wanted to honor that,” she said.

The Butler’s work with the DRBA began as early as 2001 after the couple joined friend Jeff Johnston for a paddle on the Dan River and were in awe. They also felt called to action.

The Butlers invited river lovers from across North Carolina and Virginia to join them in forming the Dan River Basin Association in 2002 and immediately went to work to protect and promote the river basin, which includes 16 counties. They generally invested financially in the organization over the past 20 years, and they have been instrumental in developing and expanding DRBA’s programs.

The concept of the MARC was crystalized as early as 2008 by the Butlers, alongside long-time ambassadors of Rockingham County history, such as Bob Carter, Jerry Owens, Dan Mosca, Rebecca Cipriani, and Charles Rodenbough, and in 2012, the MARC opened its doors.

The Butlers helped transform the old courthouse into exhibit-worthy spaces, and the old deed of record vaults into the archives.

“Since then, MARC has grown as an organization, strengthening our mission over the last decade, offering a host of exciting exhibits, events and educational opportunities in new, interactive ways,” Titchiner said.

The Butlers continued to be involved with MARC over the years as loyal sustainers who donate each month in support of the museum’s historical and educational mission, as donors of many important historical items and as advocates for MARC’s work. Lindley Butler also served on the Board of Directors for several years and created exhibits, such as “Rockingham County in the War of 1812” and the Blackbeard shipwreck project.

In addition, the Butlers were instrumental in the opening of the North Carolina Mayo River State Park, the Virginia Mayo River State Park and the High Rock Ford Park, as well as enhancing river access on the Haw River and Dan River and helping create the Jacobs Creek Batteau Landing Park. Lindley chaired the restoration of Wright Tavern, and the couple provided room and board for the state archaeologists who worked on the project. For 10 years, T Butler was Rockingham County’s coordinator for North Carolina Big Sweep, part of the national cleanup of rivers, and she chaired the Rockingham County Beautification Council. The Butlers were founding members of Rockingham County Friends Meeting (Quakers) in 1970, where they worshipped for more than 50 years, and they were charter members of the Friends of Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail. Lindley also researched, nominated and secured the National Register listing of the Dan River Batteau Navigation System, and the couple worked endlessly to develop the batteau history of the region. (The 18-wheeler of the 19th century, the batteau opened up the Dan River for commerce from 1792-1892. The navigation system created in the river to enable these large, flat-bottomed boats through rapids safely now allows kayaks and canoes to travel the river with ease. The batteaux crews were of African descent, enslaved Africans prior to the Civil War and free Blacks after the war, and these men were highly respected for their skill in navigating the 40-60-foot long boats loaded with several tons of cargo.)

It seems only fitting that the first project for the Butler Legacy Fund be to restore and renovate the batteau exhibit at the MARC.

“Their story (the crews’) was nearly lost in the 20th century,” T Butler said. “This exhibit, which includes a 40-foot replica boat, restores this knowledge for current and future generations.”

In 2019, Titchiner said the batteau mural was removed from the City of Eden’s downtown after hot-topic discussions on the mural’s differing interpretations by members of the community. At the time of the removal, the City of Eden gave MARC $2,000 for its redisplay and the mural was kept safe at the museum.

“Due to the pandemic, the project was put on hold, but now with the Butler Legacy Fund in place, it seemed a perfect first project,” Titchiner said. “The Butlers have been instrumental in developing the batteau history of the region and at MARC, and now the mural can be displayed in a cultural setting next to a ¾-size replica of a batteau vessel where a more nuanced and holistic approach can be taken in the presentation of the mural’s wider context.”

The estimated cost of the project is $10,000, and the Butler Legacy Fund is accepting donations with hopes of starting on the work soon.

“The Butlers have been a true tour-de-force within the county, achieving a staggering amount with the development of so many parks, trails and historic sites that are open to every Rockingham County resident, and they also had the innate ability to see the potential and intrinsic value of Rockingham County’s natural beauty and rich heritage,” Titchiner said. “But, more than that, they were able to effectively share that vision and inspire others to see it, too, rallying grass-roots support, enabling them to complete so many projects over the years; because of them, Rockingham County is a culturally and naturally richer place that, I hope, will inspire future generations to take up their mantle and messages – surely a lasting testament to their legacy.”