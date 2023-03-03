MADISON — Builder Joyce Wilson has created a tiny neighborhood inside her home here where the housing market is always healthy and living space is measured in precious square inches.

A master miniaturist and dollhouse creator, Wilson, 85, held a piece of striped cotton cloth against the exterior of her latest project — a doll-size pink retro camper.

“I need to use this for the awnings, so I’ll iron it and it will probably work,’’ she said of the yardage on a recent afternoon.

Wilson lowered her hands through the camper’s open ceiling and arranged a tiny wooden stove and cabinet she built for the caravan. Then she adjusted several pairs of pink and white gingham drapes that accent the walls.

Enchanted world

Her world is enchanted. And Wilson’s built it with great care over 25 years using her creative eye and a resourceful spirit.

Nearly every room features a multistory mini mansion with clever themes. Within them, thimble-sized copper cookware hangs on kitchen walls, pastel wallpaper and distressed furnishings accent bedrooms and baby nurseries, and bedding and curtains, made to scale by Wilson’s needle, adorn room after room.

Growing up in Wheeling, W. Va., and raised by her grandparents, Wilson’s childhood was modest with few toys, she said.

“I was the oldest, and I had two sisters and a brother. We had jacks and played jump rope,’’ she said.

She grew up fast, marrying just after high school, and had five children within seven years, Wilson said.

First house

It wasn’t until the 1990s that Wilson’s three daughters constructed a wee Victorian manor for her birthday gift, and she fell in love with dollhouses.

“That was it,’’ Wilson said with a smile.

About two years ago, Wilson and her daughter, Jody Wilson, moved from Asheboro to western Rockingham County after falling in love with the small town ease of Madison.

With them came a half-dozen dollhouses and a pint-size Victorian bakery, complete with cherry bedecked pastries and cakes.

The houses have diverse personalities.

John Wayne lives in a rustic dollhouse cabin, complete with a real leather saddle resting on the front porch rail and little leather cowboy boots by the bedside.

A handmade felt hat, pierced with a feather plume, Wilson’s work, hangs on the armoire of the late screen star's master bedroom. “He’s my man,’’ Wilson says with a chuckle, adding that the cabin is a favorite of her grandsons.

As she leads an open house tour of a half dozen, fun-size manors, Wilson points out signature touches: rice paper kites atop most every roof, lady bugs meandering on porches and shingles, and elegant light fixtures she and daughter Jody have planned together.

“Jody made these for me,’’ Wilson says of diminutive floor lamps she fashioned from laser cut wood scraps salvaged by Wilson’s son. A beaded chandelier is another of Jody’s cunning contributions to a dollhouse.

Her dollhouses help build family bonds, too, Wilson said. "When we were getting everything ready to move here, my grandson Logan sat for hours wrapping up furniture and pieces in tissue.''

A well-earned luxury

Long days spent working on her dollhouses are a well-earned luxury for Wilson, who raised her five children mostly as a single mom. Wilson lived for decades in High Point, working as a waitress and manager for the Sir Pizza restaurant chain.

For a good while, she commuted daily to the chain’s Asheboro location in order to have health insurance through the company. But her routine, heavy on night shifts, was exhausting.

It was during the commute to Asheboro that Wilson fell asleep at the wheel and hit another car and a tree.

The engine of her car plunged into the driver’s area, causing Wilson to lose her left heel and breaking both of her ankles. Her initial recovery took six months, but years later, she still contends with arthritis in her ankles, held together with multiple titanium pins.

Despite her injuries, Wilson remains very independent, still gardening and tending to lawn maintenance even with mobility challenges.

And dollhouses make a perfect hobby for her, she said, for she can sit down to do the tasks.

“Some of these houses take a year to complete,’’ she said of the decoration and collection of furnishings.

“It’s really enjoyable for me. It is calming for me to sit and sew,’’ Wilson said, noting that time passes quickly when she’s immersed in dollhouse projects.

“They’re not toys to me,’’ she said with pride.

Saving up

“When I was working, I used to save up my money, and on Mondays, my day off, I would drive to Greensboro to a dollhouse shop and spend the entire day in there looking at everything.’’

Through specialty shops and catalogs, Wilson has acquired many of her anchor pieces of dollhouse furniture, including a drop-leaf desk and porcelain bath tubs and sinks for the many powder rooms.

Details

Towels, fit for a mouse, hang from bathroom racks, fringed and accented with little bows by Wilson, who boasts seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A dreamy bridal gown with a train and veil dominate an upstairs bedroom inside one dollhouse.

Her latest is a stately yellow Victorian with a wrap-around porch and gazebo. Another displayed house was made by a high school woodworking class — a fixer-upper Wilson snagged for $100 from a radio show advertisement.

Some of her dollhouses feature house numbers taken from Wilson’s actual addresses, but she stops short of naming them, she said.

"The hardest part of doing a dollhouse is picking out what you're going to put in it,'' Wilson said with a glance across the top story of her first project. One side of the top level holds itsy-bitsy rolls of wrapping paper and Christmas decorations, while two rooms over, a sewing machine and fabric decorate a workroom.

"This one took me a year and a half. But I loved doing it.''