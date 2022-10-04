The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes Cos. to hold Oct. 9 meeting at Madison cemetery

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Madison Presbyterian Cemetery.

A special program will be presented by Shawn Rogers, the director of the Mendenhall Homeplace in Jamestown, N.C.

He will demonstrate the best way to restore tombstones. And he will educate participants about when to abstain from attempts to restore stones: when doing so could cause more harm than good. Participants are urged to bring lawn chairs.a

The cemetery is located on N.C. 311 just across from the old Gem-Dandy building at the corner of West Academy and North Franklin Streets in Madison.

In case of inclement weather, the gathering will take place in the Meeting Room of the Madison-Mayodan Public Library on Burton Street, opposite Food Lion in Madison. GSRS Board Members will meet at 1:30.