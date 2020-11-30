The Guilford Mask Project has made 9,500 donations worldwide. It's also run by a teenager.

GREENSBORO — People who encounter Jana Yan through her charity efforts are sometimes surprised to discover there's a teenager running the operation.

But the Northwest Guilford High School senior said those who know her well are less shocked to hear she is making and sending thousands of masks to people across the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I want to do something, I’m pretty keen on doing it," she said.

Yan, whose grandparents are tailors, has been sewing most her life and got her first sewing machine at about age eight or nine.

In 2018, Yan launched her first Etsy store, selling custom-stitched monogrammed items.

The market to sell such goods is extremely competitive, Yan said, and most Etsy stores get overlooked. So she decided to research and learn about how to market her business.

Yan said that with some better strategies and photos, she was able to get her products featured a few times on Etsy and by a few home-design magazines.

With that exposure, and with high profit margins due to some inexpensive materials, Yan said she was able to make about 9,000 sales and a profit of somewhere in the range of $150,000 to $200,000 over the course of two years.