The holiday season brings new celebrations to downtown Greensboro in December

Visitors will be asked to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: wear masks, stay 6 feet apart whenever possible and wash hands regularly.

The community tree in Center City Park has been lit, but without the ceremonial fanfare of years past to avoid a large crowd.

DGI calls it "Holidays Reimagined."

"We have re-imagined the holiday season for our 2020 circumstances," said Stacy Calfo, DGI director of marketing. "We have created experiences throughout downtown Greensboro that are free, family-friendly and flexible to people’s comfort levels."

Most of those experiences are free, thanks to support from main sponsor Allegacy Federal Credit Union and others.

The fun started last week, when the Piedmont Winterfest ice skating rink opened.

More activity arrives this weekend, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving known as Small Business Saturday.

Shop, Sip and Stroll Saturdays will run through Dec. 19.

That's designed to give a boost to downtown retail shops and restaurants, that have lost business during the pandemic.

DGI created another way to help downtown restaurants: 12 Days of Meals.