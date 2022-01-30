The ingredients of an American dream: Tiano’s Pizza marks 35 years of hard work and family

The move to Eden, then Madison-Mayodan

Opportunity came knocking for Biagio and his family in 1981 when the family learned of a new mall opening in Eden, N.C. Along with extended family, the Tianos moved to Eden and rented a space at the mall and named their new restaurant Two Guys Pizza after a restaurant they had operated in Pennsylvania.

However, the cost of rent rose and some family members returned to the North and Biagio closed the restaurant’s doors at the mall after five years. He next partnered in a restaurant venture in Collinsville, Va. The restaurant there was so successful that within a year, Tiano decided to open his first solo restaurant.

With his shrewd business acumen, he realized that Madison-Mayodan, which at the time had very few restaurant choices, would be the perfect setting. Furthermore, the small towns were closer to the Tiano’s home in Eden and would allow his family to be together. On Jan. 14, 1987, the family patriarch’s dream was realized, and the doors to Tianos opened at 615 Burton Street in Madison.