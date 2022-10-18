The Landings of Rockingham to host grand opening Nov. 9

The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable, luxury, all-inclusive independent and assisted-living options tailored to meet the needs of senior adults and is at 2605 Swallow Road in Reidsville.

During the official grand opening celebration, the presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance will be provided by the Rockingham County High School ROTC. The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce will conduct the official ribbon cutting and building dedication.

Festivities will also include tours, heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a raffle.

For information or to RSVP, call 336-951-3260 or visit ReidsvilleSeniors.com.