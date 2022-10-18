 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Landings of Rockingham to host grand opening Nov. 9

  • 0
Landings

The Landings will have its grand opening on Nov. 9.

 Contributed

The Landings of Rockingham will host its grand opening celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The senior living community features affordable, luxury, all-inclusive independent and assisted-living options tailored to meet the needs of senior adults and is at 2605 Swallow Road in Reidsville.

During the official grand opening celebration, the presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance will be provided by the Rockingham County High School ROTC. The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce will conduct the official ribbon cutting and building dedication.

Festivities will also include tours, heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a raffle.

For information or to RSVP, call 336-951-3260 or visit ReidsvilleSeniors.com.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert