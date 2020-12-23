The N.C. DMV will soon begin replacing old license plates. Here's what you need to know

The DMV expects to replace 2.4 million plates the first year, Abbott said, and about 500,000 in the second year. On Jan. 1, 2022, the state will begin to replace specialty license plates, including commercial, farm, taxi and personalized plates.

The specialty plates will be made with a new digital process. They'll still be aluminum and look just like other plates, but the letters and numbers will be flat rather than raised as they are now. Eventually all North Carolina license plates will be made this way.

Vehicle owners will have the option of keeping their existing plate number or getting a new one. If they opt to keep the existing number, the replacement will be a flat plate as well. Owners will also be able to choose between the three standard backgrounds: First in Flight, First in Freedom and In God We Trust.

Once replaced, the old plates will no longer be valid, and DMV would like people to return them to their local license plate agency office so they won't be used for nefarious purposes. But there is no penalty for not returning one.

New license tags easier to see