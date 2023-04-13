WHAT: A panel discussion with environmental leaders and activists, reflecting on North Carolina’s role in the origins of the environmental justice movement by way of the 1982 PCB protests in Warren County and efforts to address these ongoing issues nationwide.

WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 2023 - 7–9 p.m.

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of History located at 5 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh

DETAILS: Hidden by the obscurity of night, trucks belonging to the Ward Transformer Company deliberately released toxic chemicals called PCBs along 250 miles of North Carolina roadways. Once uncovered, the waste had to be collected and contained. A landfill was to be placed in Warren County. For generations, the right of all people to have access to clean air and clean water has been a component of the struggle for civil rights all over the world. It was a small community in rural North Carolina that set the tone, raised the alarm and provided the example to ignite what is now called the “environmental justice movement.”

On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., the NC Museum of History will host a panel discussion of environmental leaders and activists, reflecting on North Carolina’s role in the origins of the environmental justice movement by way of the 1982 PCB protests in Warren County and efforts to address these ongoing issues nationwide.

Panel participants include:

• Michael Regan currently serves as the 16th administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the first Black man and second person of color to lead the US EPA.

• Dr. Ben Chavis was among the more than 500 people arrested for taking part in the nonviolent protests in Warren County. While in the Warren County jail, he coined the term “environmental racism.”

• Eva Clayton has been an advocate in North Carolina for more than half a century. At the time of the dumping in Warren County, Clayton was chair of the county’s Board of Commissioners and worked to get funding and resources for the rural community.

• Rev. Bill Kearney was born and raised in Warren County. He serves as an associate minister and faith and health ministry coordinator at Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

• Vernice Miller-Travis was a researcher working for the civil rights division of the United Church of Christ in the New York City headquarters during the Warren County protests.

A 15-minute press Q&A will follow the panel discussion. You are invited to a reception for all guests following the presentation.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP to Madison Martini (madison.martini@ncdcr.gov).

