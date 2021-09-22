The Reidsville Showcase opens at The Rockingham Theater

With the opening of The Reidsville Showcase at The Rockingham Theater, city officials hope to see national recording artists include downtown Reidsville on their tour stops.
“I think this is a huge game-changer for our downtown and city,” said City Marketer Judy Yarbrough. “People will be traveling from outside this area to come to these shows, and that’s always a good thing, as well, and with Lucky City Brewing opening very soon, and the theater, our downtown will be hopping nightly.”
The Rockingham Theater building, built by W.H. Hendrix Sr. in 1929 just before the Great Depression, has been making history for quite a while. It was the first theater built in North Carolina for motion picture sound movies. In fact, before the Rockingham Theater was built, there were only two other theaters in the country designed and built for movies with sound – one in Los Angeles and one in Chicago. During its heyday, the late Bill Hendrix of Reidsville, the son of the founder, ran the theater.
Privately owned and operated for years, the theater closed its doors in the fall of 2019. Immediately, Yarbrough and other city leaders began coming up with ideas to save the iconic building.
“The city has a history of working with private enterprises to spur downtown redevelopment of properties the city has saved from demolition,” Yarbrough said.
She contacted Dewey and Leslie Brown, owners of The Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty since 2015, and they were interested in bringing a theatre project to Reidsville. Their Liberty Showcase has been very successful.
“We started the process before COVID-19 started in early 2020, but we were just able to complete the purchase a few months ago,” Leslie Brown said. “We are hoping to bring great music to the City of Reidsville as we have in Liberty.”
The Reidsville Showcase at The Rockingham Theater held a grand opening Sept. 17 with the country band Exile performing. Top 40 country artists of the ‘70s-’90s, as well as other music types, will be showcased at the theater.
“Our goal is to provide an intimate experience with people’s favorite artists of the past that they won’t be able to experience anywhere else,” Brown said. “The nostalgia of our experience brings you back to another time where you are met at the door with a friendly smile and ‘howdy,’ seated by an usher and seen off by a hearty wave and, ‘Ya’ll come back!’”
In order to prepare the building for the grand opening, restoration work had to be completed.
“We have been doing quite a bit of refurbishing while still leaving all of the character intact,” Brown said of the building. “There have been unexpected challenges throughout the pandemic, but we trusted our faith in God to help us through them.”
As the Browns have worked on the historic building, they have also quickly fallen in love with the community.
“Reidsville is a neat town that we have come to adore,” Leslie Brown said. “We are hoping that everyone will be able to come and enjoy a new experience in an old foundation.”
The couple agreed the character of the building and the town would be a perfect setting for the music they plan to bring.
“We are hoping to bring in new life and opportunities to the building and town,” Leslie Brown said. “The City of Reidsville is a treasure that encourages growth, tourism and business.”
Yarbrough said she is excited at the prospect of The Reidsville Showcase bringing national recording artists to town, which will bring more dollars to the city.
“It will provide another quality of life piece to our picture as a whole, and it will bring business to our restaurants, hotels, the brewery and our businesses downtown, especially,” she said. “Isn’t that what every city wants?”