The Reidsville Showcase opens at The Rockingham Theater

She contacted Dewey and Leslie Brown, owners of The Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty since 2015, and they were interested in bringing a theatre project to Reidsville. Their Liberty Showcase has been very successful.

“We started the process before COVID-19 started in early 2020, but we were just able to complete the purchase a few months ago,” Leslie Brown said. “We are hoping to bring great music to the City of Reidsville as we have in Liberty.”

The Reidsville Showcase at The Rockingham Theater held a grand opening Sept. 17 with the country band Exile performing. Top 40 country artists of the ‘70s-’90s, as well as other music types, will be showcased at the theater.

“Our goal is to provide an intimate experience with people’s favorite artists of the past that they won’t be able to experience anywhere else,” Brown said. “The nostalgia of our experience brings you back to another time where you are met at the door with a friendly smile and ‘howdy,’ seated by an usher and seen off by a hearty wave and, ‘Ya’ll come back!’”

In order to prepare the building for the grand opening, restoration work had to be completed.