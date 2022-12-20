The Salvation Army loads up X-mas toys, food, for 1,000 children

REIDSVILLE — Despite the driving rain, representatives from 471 families braved the downpour to pick up toys, food and clothing last week to ensure nearly 1,000 of the county’s children will have gifts from Santa beneath their trees on Christmas morning.

“On behalf of The Salvation Army of Rockingham County, we are so grateful for the support we received from the community to be able to provide gifts to the children of Rockingham County,” Major Curtis Kratz said after the distribution on Dec. 15 of the Angel Tree gifts donated by the community.

Starting at 8 a.m., officers from Reidsville and Eden police departments joined volunteers from local organizations, clubs and businesses from across Rockingham County to distribute large bags of gifts and food.

Double lines of cars stretched from the intersection of Lawsonville Avenue and Barnes Street to the Citadel as Reidsville Police officers directed the traffic.

Eden Police officers spent hours carrying the bounty in large black plastic garbage bags to load into car trunks in the drive-up line.

They hoisted dozens of shiny new bicycles and larger toys and stuffed delivery cars with food-packed grocery sacks.

“We gave out 471 food bags and approximately 2,835 toys,” said Kratz’s wife and co-worker, Major Sarah Kratz. “We also helped 46 seniors,” she said of an additional giving effort for the county’s elderly residents.

“We hope this will give everyone a good Christmas, and they might be able to know the true gift of Christmas is Jesus,’’ Major Curtis Kratz said.

Most everyone showed their gratitude, with one father who benefitted from donations taking time to tell every group of volunteers.

“We appreciate all you have done for all of us,” he said.

As she accepted her bag of food, Ramona McCurdy, who volunteers and does service projects for others in need, said The Salvation Army has “helped me a whole lot over the years.”

Although she works, McCurdy finds it difficult to make ends meet as a senior citizen who has raised three families.

“With the food and the help that The Salvation Army gives me and others, it helps out a lot.”

McCurdy turned 63 the day of the giveaway and said, it was by far the best present she received.

In addition to the food, she was given two bed pillows she had asked Santa Claus to bring this year.

“They always give me what I ask for at Christmas,” she said.