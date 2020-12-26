The Syllabus: The life and times of Nido Qubein, now and again a documentary

The second film is a blend of old and new interviews, video footage of Qubein's time as HPU president and as a speaker, and a faded clip from what appears to be a VHS promotional tape sent out by his speakers' bureau. It focuses largely on Qubein's own story: from his childhood in the Middle East, where he was the youngest of five children raised by a single mom (his father died when Qubein was 6); to his education in the United States, first at Mount Olive College (then a junior college, now the University of Mount Olive) and then at High Point College (now HPU), where he got his bachelor's; to his first job selling leadership materials to adults (teachers, pastors, youth group leaders, camp counselors) who worked with children; to some speaking engagements that evolved into a career as a business and motivational speaker that put him in front of 200+ groups each year for a while; to helping start a High Point bank (American Bank and Trust, which eventually was absorbed into the former BB&T); to roles on corporate boards and as CEO (Great Harvest Bread); and finally to High Point University, which happens at around the film's 29-minute mark.