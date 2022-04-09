The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre Presents "The Spongebob Musical"

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is slated to present “The Spongebob Musical” based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and book by Kyle Jarrow. In addition, original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I, with additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley will be featured.

The production includes additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton, additional music by Tom Kitt, and musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. In-person performances will be April 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. in the UNCG Taylor Theatre.

As described by Concord Theatricals, the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage that shows the power of optimism really can save the world.

“The Spongebob Musical” is directed by UNCG Assistant Professor of Theatre, Erin Speer.

“It's been a hard few years for all of us, and I am so thankful to go to work every day on “The Spongebob Musical” because it brings me so much joy and laughter at a time when I have needed it the most. It's a gigantic musical in every possible way, and to collaborate with such an incredible creative team, designers, and crew, along with this magnificent cast has been a balm for my spirit. It's easy to look at a musical based on a very popular cartoon and write it off as a piece of fluff, but that's the beauty of Spongebob. I believe that cartoons can say things to us in ways that we will actually hear it - they hold up a mirror to our society, and then make us see our own foolishness and laugh,” said Speer.

The production has an incredible contemporary score. Spearheading the music side is UNCG Artist in Residence / Coordinator, Dominick Amendum, who is the music director for the show.

“It's a pleasure to have our students back on stage in an unapologetically big, fun, joyous piece of theatre. After the past two years, audiences want-and deserve-this kind of energy on stage. But while “The Spongebob Musical” is silly at times, at its heart is an important, honest story about friendship and the power of science over hysteria. So, the piece rings even more true today than when it first premiered. I am so proud of the work our students are doing and I can't wait for everyone to see the show,” Amendum said.

“The Spongebob Musical” includes eclectic styles of dance as well led by guest artist and choreographer, Jose Rondon, Jr.

“It has been an amazing time working on SpongeBob the Musical. For my choreographic process I spent a lot of time watching the Broadway show, which I’ve seen three times, and re-watching episodes of the show that I grew up on. I attempted to pay homage to the original production by keeping some iconic choreography moments, but I really tried to explore bringing everyone’s personality to the choreography in a new way. This UNCG cast has really gone above and beyond to welcome me, to work extremely hard, and to step out of their comfort zone,” said Rondon.

UNCG BFA Musical Theatre student Molly Oldham is cast in the role of Pearl Krabs.

“I have the honor of bringing Miss Pearl Krabs to the stage, and I couldn’t be more excited to parade her through Taylor Theatre. Spongebob is such an iconic cartoon, and to have the chance to not only be in our stage adaptation, but also show the audience Pearl's passion and sass is such a dream come true. When I started to develop this character, I realized just how likable she is. She’s a lot like most teenage girls I know . . . opinionated, rebellious, and determined in her own crazy ways,” Oldham said.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street in Greensboro. The hours of operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.