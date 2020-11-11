The Walking Marine survives heat of cross-country walk, plus gets a White House visit, to raise awareness of military veteran suicides

He was greeted by the U.S. Marine Band and met Trump (after being tested for COVID-19 and cleared by the president’s medical team earlier that morning).

“Being in the White House helped this cause to go viral,” Sharpe said of the nationwide media attention the walk received. “I’ve gotten lots of calls from people who want more information and want to help.”

A Summerfield resident (the Rockingham County side), Sharpe began this year’s walk July 1, accompanied by Wayne Jenkins of Stokesdale. Carrying the American flag and the Nine Lives flag, the two men averaged 10 miles a day.

“It usually takes 22 days in May, but in July it took us 26 days to complete the walk,” Sharpe said. “It was brutal.”

He decided to shorten the daily distance walked this year from 15 miles to 10 because of the intense heat of summer. A support vehicle the men, providing plenty of Gatorade and water.

“I got a little sick one day from the heat, but I was OK,” Sharpe said.

He and Jenkins walked eight to nine hours each day, usually beginning at 6 a.m. to get more miles in before the heat of the day.