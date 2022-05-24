The Winston-Salem Symphony announces six music director finalists and its 2022-23 programs

The Winston-Salem Symphony has narrowed down its music director search to six finalists and released its 2022-23 season.

As part of the symphony’s upcoming season, the finalists will each conduct a pair of Classics Series concerts. This will give symphony musicians, staff, board and the community a chance to see the candidates in action.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the finalists for our music director audition season to the community,” E. Merritt Vale, president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Symphony, said in a press release. “These conductors make up the most talented and qualified group we have had out of any past music director searches I have been a part of.

“Now we look forward to inviting the entire community to get involved as the symphony makes the important decision about selecting your next music director. We have a very exciting season in store, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

The Winston-Salem Symphony announced the formation of a Music Director Search Committee in January 2022 to replace Timothy Redmond, who resigned from that position in August 2021. To cut the traditional search timeline in half, it decided on a “by invitation” search process.

The announcement of the symphony’s next music director is slated for June 2023.

Each candidate will conduct two classics concerts that will feature a guest artist on a Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

The symphony said that “the community will have numerous opportunities to interact with the finalists and will play a key role in helping the symphony decide who ultimately assumes the baton to lead the Winston-Salem Symphony into the future.”

The six candidates

Cynthia Rothschild, a Winston-Salem Symphony board member and the chairwoman of the conductor search committee, said the symphony received 44 applications then narrowed that pool down to 22, who were interviewed via Zoom.

Of those 22, three were women.

“We had a good diversity representation,” Rothschild said. “We certainly tried to keep that in mind.”

The symphony ended up with 10 semifinalists who were interviewed in-person, except for one candidate who was unable to travel.

“I will say, for the 10, they were all fantastic,” Rothschild said. “It was a hard decision.”

She said the symphony “is looking for someone who will get the community excited about the symphony, both in how they can inspire the symphony to perform but also how they interact with the community.”

The finalists are Andrew Grams, Paul Haas, Vladimir Kulenovic, Stilian Kirov, Vinay Parameswaran and Michelle Merrill. Kulenovic was a finalist during the symphony’s last search for a music director when Redmond was hired for the position.

Grams became music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Illinois after an international search in 2013 and recently concluded his tenure there after eight seasons. He received a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from The Juilliard School and a conducting degree from the Curtis Institute of Music.

“His charismatic conducting and easy accessibility have made him a favorite of Elgin Symphony audiences,” the symphony said.

Haas, a conductor and composer, has served as music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas since 2010 and of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra in Ontario, Canada, since 2017. Following his innovative 2006 concert project called REWIND, Haas went on to found Sympho, an organization devoted to the creation and performance of symphonic experiences in unusual venues.

Kulenovic has served as music director of the Lake Forest Symphony on Chicago’s North Shore and as associate conductor of the Utah Symphony/Utah Opera.

“Under his leadership, the Lake Forest Symphony has achieved unprecedented growth in its 60-year history, reflected in increased artistic excellence, critical acclaim, season offerings, audience base, and was recognized as Orchestra of the Year by the Illinois Arts Council,” the symphony said.

He also has been resident conductor of the Belgrade Philharmonic and principal conductor of the Kyoto International Music Festival in Japan.

Kirov is currently music director of the Illinois Philharmonic in Chicago’s Southland and the Bakersfield Symphony in California. He is also a pianist.

“Kirov has proved to be not only a dynamic artistic director, but also an enthusiastic educator and community leader, continuing to build upon his previous successes as associate conductor of the Seattle Symphony and associate conductor of the Memphis Symphony,” the symphony said.

Parameswaran joined The Cleveland Orchestra as assistant conductor beginning in the 2017-18 season and was promoted to associate conductor in 2021. In this role, he leads The Cleveland Orchestra in several dozen concerts each season at Severance Hall, Blossom Music Festival and on tour. He is also music director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.

“Recognized for his energetic presence, imaginative programming, and compelling musicianship, Parameswaran came to Cleveland following three seasons as associate conductor of the Nashville Symphony, where he led over 150 performances,” the symphony said.

Merrill “has been inspiring audiences throughout the country with her sharply detailed and vibrant performances,” the symphony said.

In addition to her growing guest conducting schedule, Merrill is the music director of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, “where she has ignited the growth and expansion of the orchestra’s offerings both on and off the stage,” the symphony added.

She served four years as the assistant and then associate conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, where she also carried the title of Phillip and Lauren Fisher Community Ambassador.

Classics Series

The Classics Series programs will be held in Stevens Center of the UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. Here’s the schedule:

7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18: “Mendelssohn’s Muse,” Andrew Grams, conductor and Simone Porter, violin. Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 3, 1st movement; Felix Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto; and Modest Mussorgsky – “Pictures at an Exhibition” (arr. Ravel).

7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 3 p.m. Oct. 9: “Still Points and Turning Worlds,” Paul Haas, conductor, and Awadagin Pratt, piano. Ludwig van Beethoven – “Coriolan” Overture; Jessie Montgomery – “Rounds,” for piano and strings; and Sergei Prokofiev – Symphony No. 5

7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13: “Concerto (R)Evolution,” Vladimir Kulenovic, conductor, and Julian Schwarz, cello. Florence Price – Concert Overture #, Joseph Haydn – Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major and Béla Bartók – Concerto for Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 3 p.m. Jan. 8, 2023: “Innovators and Legends,” Stilian Kirov, conductor, and Terrence Wilson, piano. Ruth Crawford Seeger – Andante for Strings, Ludwig van Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 1 and Sergei Rachmaninoff – Symphony No. 2.

7:30 p.m. March 4 and 3 p.m. March 5: “Music from the Homelands,” Vinay Parameswaran, conductor, and Lara St. John, violin. Jean Sibelius – Finlandia, Antonín Dvořák – Violin Concerto and Witold Lutoslawski – Concerto for Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. May 20 and 3 p.m. May 21: “Of Feasts and Gods,” Michelle Merrill, conductor, and Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Gustav Holst – The Planets and William Walton – Belshazzar’s Feast.

Music That Pops Series

The Music That Pops Series programs will be held in Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Here’s the schedule:

7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 3 p.m. Nov. 27: “A Carolina Christmas with Cirque!” Karen Ní Bhroin, conductor, and Cirque de la Symphonie, guest artists. Cirque’s aerial acrobats perform stunning death-defying routines above the Symphony.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 4: “In the Air Tonight: Symphonic Genesis and Phil Collins. Stuart Chafetz is the conductor. Show highlights include “Follow You Follow Me,” “Abacab,” “I Missed Again,” “Turn It On Again,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” “Take Me Home,” “Two Hearts,” and the iconic “In the Air Tonight.”

7:30 p.m. April 15: “R.E.M Explored with Mike Mills and Robert McDuffie.” R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills joins the Winston-Salem Symphony for a symphonic evening exploring the music of the indie-turned-mega-rock band R.E.M. The concert will also feature the Concerto for Rock Band, Violin and String Orchestra, which Mills composed for violinist and longtime friend Robert McDuffie.

7:30 p.m. May 8: “The Music of Star Wars,” an evening of music by legendary composer John Williams. The concert will feature music from all three Star Wars trilogies.