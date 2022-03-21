'The worst is behind' the state, Gov. Roy Cooper says of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said March 17 that “the worst is behind” the state.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus, which has killed 23,030 in the state. Twenty-five more deaths were reported March 17. Statewide, 1,223 new cases were reported on that day.

Cooper and Kinsley emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.

“Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Cooper said. “We are coming out alright, through the strength of our people.

“But now, we enter the next phase of how we approach the future. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity.

“This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said.

When asked if the state is moving too quickly, Kinsley expressed confidence that North Carolinians will be able to move forward “while keeping our guard high.”

Meanwhile, Forsyth County was listed with an additional COVID-19 death and 27 new cases in Thursday’s dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there continues to be a reduction in key COVID-19 measures, particularly positive test rate and hospitalizations.

Cooper said he doesn’t plan to end his statewide pandemic emergency order as state Republican legislative pushing for such an action.

Cooper and Kinsley have said the order remains necessary to keep federal assistance, including staffing and access to testing and vaccines, available to areas still in need, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and facilities that treat behavioral health and addictions.

The order also allows the state health director to continue to issue standing orders for testing and treatment that aid K-12 schools and rural health departments during surges in community spread.

Cooper said the Republican-controlled legislature can pass laws to address the statewide pandemic emergency order as long as they provide the flexibility needed to act quickly if necessary.

New DHHS strategy

The next phase of DHHS’ COVID-19 response is based on the four principles of “prioritizing equity, empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity and collaborating with local partners.”

Kinsley shared a similar message Tuesday to a joint legislative oversight Health and Human Service committee.

Those include: focusing on early-warning indicators, such as wastewater surveillance; addressing community exposure risks to limit spread in case of the arrival of another variant; monitoring COVID-19 hospital admissions; continuing to promote vaccinations and boosters; measuring where current and future community spread is occurring demographically and geographically; and reacting quickly to the presence of new variants.

Kinsley said Thursday that DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard will be amended, beginning Wednesday, to reflect those priorities.

“Some key metrics reported throughout the pandemic no longer meet the current situation and will no longer be used,” Kinsley said.

On Wednesday, DHHS will shift its updates from each weekday to once a week.

Kinsley cautioned that the arrival of a new variant and level of community spread “may cause a shift in the state’s response or in individuals’ choices about layered protection.”

Demographic data will remain available on interior dashboard pages for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases and vaccines, as well as more detailed data currently provided on individual pages for hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases, vaccines and wastewater monitoring.

Meanwhile, information on COVID-19 community levels will be redirected to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels data and tracked weekly.

“We have worked hard to get here,” Kinsley said.

“With a robust toolset, we are prepared now as individuals and as a state in ways we could have not been two years ago or even two months ago.

“As we move forward together, we will continue to ensure every North Carolinian has access to the tools and information they need to protect themselves and others.”

Kinsley said DHHS is monitoring the spread of the BA.2 omicron variant that represents about 2.5% of new cases in North Carolina, about 10% nationally, but is widespread in China and several European countries.

“The level of its severity remains to be seen,” Kinsley said.

“We will continue to watch these variants and will message that appropriately to the public so they understand how they manage their risk.”

Kinsley said he remains confident that a third booster vaccine dose is providing adequate protection from COVID-19, although he continued to stress that unvaccinated individuals remain the most vulnerable to infection, hospitalization and death.

Forsyth, statewide updates

Forsyth was listed with 27 new cases in Thursday's update, compared with 29 Wednesday, 17 Tuesday and 15 Monday.

The Forsyth case count is at 91,803 since the pandemic began.

With the additional death listed in Thursday’s update, there have been 23 deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 784 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.

Statewide, there were 25 additional COVID-related deaths since Wednesday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,030.

Statewide, 1,223 new cases were reported, compared with 1,519 Wednesday, 649 Tuesday and 373 Monday.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 3% on Thursday. The statewide rate was 2.4%.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have. Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 799 in Wednesday’s report to 769 Thursday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 140 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, down two from Tuesday.

Statewide, 85 patients are on ventilators, including 15 in the Triad region.

There were 14 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including two in the Triad region.