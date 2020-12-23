'These are not normal times':Three dead this week from COVID-19, infection rate, hospitalizations soar

WENTWORTH — For the second week in a row, Rockingham County broke a record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 56 inpatients listed on Tuesday,
And three more county residents were reported on Tuesday to have died of the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 49.
Meanwhile, paralleling the rapid spread of the disease state- and nationwide, the county has counted 148 new cases since Friday, marking a 3.7% increase in just four days.
Countywide, the infection rate is at a troubling 11%, over twice the recommended 5% or less health experts target to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.
While the county's Director of Public Health Trey Wright could not provide the exact ages of the three individuals who died this week, he did confirm that they all suffered from underlying health conditions.
And with Christmas and New Year's celebrations bringing temptation this week, Wright urged caution and discipline.
"During these holiday months we have seen increases in COVID-19 cases in our county,'' Wright said. "We encourage residents to trade in-person holiday parties and get-togethers for virtual celebrations. We personally know it's a huge sacrifice and it goes against the traditions we normally enjoy. But these are not normal times. We need to continue to take precautionary measures to keep our loved ones safe, and our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. In my short time thus far in the county, I do want to commend our residents that I have seen practicing the 3Ws. I am encouraged by witnessing many residents that know the best way to slow the spread when leaving home is to practice the Ws: Wear, Wait Wash. Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth. Wait 6 feet apart. Wash your hands frequently."
On Tuesday, the county tallied 4,064 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Four additional cases are "presumed positives" and will likely be added to that number later this week, county health records showed.
Of the infected, 2,334 are home recovering, while 1,621 have recovered, county health department records show.
Only about 18-22 Rockingham Countians had required hospitalization for COVID-19 in recent weeks, but for the last two, that number has skyrocketed above 50.
The statewide average rate of infection stood at 10.6% on Tuesday, but case increases and hospitalization rates across the state continued to touble health experts as Christmas approached.
Since Dec. 4 when 3,208 people had tested positive and Tuesday, cases have climbed by 26.7%. Between Nov. 30, when the case count was 2,717, and this week, COVID-19 case have shot up 49.6%.
And the state counted 483,647 COVID-19 infections since the start of the global health crisis. The state death toll stood at 6,240 on Friday.
Experts estimate that for every positive case diagnosed, there may be at least 100 more undiagnosed or asymptomatic infected individuals in a community.
Data show 2,308 of the patients are age 40 and above, while the balance are below.
Thus far, the county has performed 46,941 tests with average test turnaround times of between one and three days.
As Christmas nears, local health officials recommend citizens refer to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for tips provided at this link: https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Winter-Holidays.pdf
County residents should hurry to get flu shots to prevent co-infection of flu and COVID-19, doctors advise.
Health officials further urge the public to download a public health phone app: SlowCOVIDNC. The app can alert you if you have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive.
Find more information at www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
