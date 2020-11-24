These wine-braised, bone-in beef short ribs are sure to make your mouth water

If you’re a fan of rich, long-simmered dishes on cold winter nights, this recipe is for you. Bone-in beef short ribs are a luxurious cut of meat that require a long time to cook, and trust me, all that time is worth it. A long, slow cook breaks down the short ribs’ fat and connective tissue, resulting in tender meat and a delicious sauce.

Tremendous depth of flavor is achieved by searing and caramelizing the exterior of the ribs. Take your time during this step. Allow each side of the short ribs to sear to a deep golden brown. This will create a flavorful crust and help to render some of the fat and create what is called “fond,” the brown bits that collect on the bottom of a pan when you cook meat at a relatively high heat. There is a lot of flavor in that fond, and when you add in the shallots and the other aromatics, the fond will release from the pan and mingle with those other ingredients.