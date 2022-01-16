'They're scared': Raleigh inmates claim they're denied COVID-19 boosters, tests

“They’re scared,” said Kerwin Pittman, director of policy for Emancipate NC, a nonprofit social justice group with a client in the Canary Unit.

As of Thursday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reported it had vaccinated more than 21,000 of its roughly 29,000 inmates statewide. Its COVID-19 dashboard shows 773 active cases — or 2.7% of the total prison population.

In December, Commissioner Todd Ishee noted that almost 77% of the offender population is vaccinated. “And our staff have proven themselves to be heroes during this prolonged public health emergency,” he wrote.

But the vaccination numbers do not include booster shots, said John Bull, a spokesman for the prison system. He noted every inmate in the Canary Unit has been tested for COVID-19 between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11 — some more than once.

“Keep in mind offenders in that housing unit are under medical quarantine because they were potentially exposed to others in that housing unit who tested positive,” Bull said in an email. “As a result, they do not interact with offenders in other housing units while they are kept under close medical observation and tested again if they show symptoms of COVID-19.”