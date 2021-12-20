They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

HIGH POINT — Five candidates associated with a group critical of the direction of Guilford County Schools announced plans Thursday to run as a united slate for the five seats voters will fill on the Guilford County Board of Education next year.

One incumbent and four challengers are associated with the campaign through Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Members and supporters of the group have spoken regularly at school board meetings and demonstrated outside the school district headquarters north of downtown Greensboro before and during meetings.

The slate of candidates are running under the banner New Vision, New Direction. They are:

Republican school board member Linda Welborn in District 4, which covers parts of Greensboro and Guilford County. Welborn has nine years of board service.