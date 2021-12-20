They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

HIGH POINT — Five candidates associated with a group critical of the direction of Guilford County Schools announced plans Thursday to run as a united slate for the five seats voters will fill on the Guilford County Board of Education next year.
One incumbent and four challengers are associated with the campaign through Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.
Members and supporters of the group have spoken regularly at school board meetings and demonstrated outside the school district headquarters north of downtown Greensboro before and during meetings.
The slate of candidates are running under the banner New Vision, New Direction. They are:
Republican school board member Linda Welborn in District 4, which covers parts of Greensboro and Guilford County. Welborn has nine years of board service.
Republican challenger Tim Andrew, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and project management professional, in District 6, currently served by first-term Democratic school board member Khem Irby. The district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
Republican challenger Crissy Pratt, a lifelong educator and national board-certified teacher, in District 2, which covers western and northwestern High Point and is served now by Republican school board member Anita Sharpe.
Challenger Demetria Carter, a retired attorney and former federal government employee, in the countywide at-large contest, a seat held by Democrat and board Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor.
Challenger Robert Millican, a construction company owner, in District 8, which covers parts of Greensboro and is served by Democrat and board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene.
Carter will file as a Republican while Millican will file as an independent, according to Lynn Andrew, campaign coordinator for New Vision, New Direction.
Andrew, Irby and Pratt filed to run earlier this month before a N.C. Supreme Court ruling on a gerrymandering lawsuit postponed further candidate filing to an undetermined period before the rescheduled May 17 primary.
In a statement, the candidates said they would campaign for “a return to the fundamentals of educating our children, empowering parents, supporting teachers and staff, ensuring student success and security and promoting financial accountability.”
Having candidates run as a slate is atypical but not unprecedented in local politics.