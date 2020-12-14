 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thieves take navigational equip. from Shiloh planes, investigators need leads
0 comments

Thieves take navigational equip. from Shiloh planes, investigators need leads

  • 0

SHILOH—Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators need information about who is responsible for a rash of thefts of navigational equipment from four single engine airplanes

here.

The aircraft are stored in outdoor hangars at Shiloh Airport, located at 2691 Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville, the sheriff's office announced in a news release.

And authorities, who do not have the benefit of surveillance footage, say they believe the crimes were committed at night.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the thefts to call the RCSO at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News