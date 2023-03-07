MAYODAN — Forced to cancel due to bad weather in 2022, Zig Bash: Live Music Festival for Hospice of Rockingham County, the nonprofit’s major local fundraiser, returns to Farris Municipal Park here on May 6.

Lead organizer Rocky Crouch of Mayodan, who named the live music event in honor of his late friend and hospice patient Donnie Ziglar, recently announced the lineup for the third annual day-long family fun day.

Featured local and regional bands will include: Echoes of Heaven, Zane Hill Band, The Free Rangers, Dylan Jackson Band, RockWorx, Alexis Machine, 13, and Ashes to Stone.

The party, with all proceeds directed to HRC, will run from noon to 8 p.m. at the park, located at 2878 Park Road here.

Guests will enjoy tasty concessions as food trucks roll in from around the region. Arts and crafts vendors will sell their wares, and the festival will feature plenty of amusements and games for children.

Donations will support the hospice agency, which provides palliative care to patients during end of life. HRC never turns patients away, even if they lack the money to afford care, administrators said.

Donor dollars will help the hospice organization provide 24-hour care by an interdisciplinary team to those who need it, as well as medical supplies, necessary medical equipment and medication related to the patient’s hospice diagnosis.

Businesses or individuals may support the event through sponsorships and see their name printed on event banners and other promotional signage.

Sponsorship donations may be mailed in advance to HRC at P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or arranged by contacting Crouch at (336) 580-4787.