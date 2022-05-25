Third graders' hummingbird lesson a huge success

REIDSVILLE

Williamsburg Elementary School teacher Kaitlyn Strader’s new reading lesson about hummingbirds, titled “Waiting Patiently: Hummingbirds on the Move,” was more successful than she ever imagined. She included a hands-on component to the lesson that turned out to be wildly popular with her students.

“I try to provide hands-on learning experiences for my students to enhance their comprehension,” Strader said. “Hands-on learning also helps students to think outside of the box and helps students to make deeper connections.”

She purchased a hummingbird feeder, and 13 students from her third grade small reading group helped place the feeder outside of their classroom window so that they could have a good view of it. Strader mixed and added the hummingbird feed, and they all waited.

“One take away I hope my students have from this lesson is the importance of being patient,” Strader said.

The students read about hummingbirds in March, and the first sighting of the hummingbirds was on April 8.

One of the students, Roni Espinoza Diaz, spotted the hummingbird first. Soon, more hummingbirds arrived.

“I was shocked that I spotted the hummingbird,” Roni said. “I enjoyed seeing the hummingbirds and seeing their wings flap and their beak.”

Strader said that Roni was very excited and let the other students know that the (first) hummingbird was at the feeder. The students calmly rushed over to the window to get a closer look.

The hummingbird lesson took place in a small group reading group focused on reading comprehension.

“The purpose of reading about hummingbirds was to strengthen students’ reading and comprehension, but this lesson took off and was so much more than just reading comprehension,” Strader said. “The students learned that hummingbirds migrate, the different flowers that they are attracted to and that they needed to be patient as we waited for the arrival of the hummingbirds as the weather was warming up.”

Student Rosa Garcia Tadeo enjoyed the lesson tremendously.

“I learned that hummingbirds drink nectar and migrate when the weather gets warmer,” Rosa said. “I enjoyed seeing the hummingbirds.”

Strader is very happy with the students’ response to the hummingbird lesson.

“Hands-on learning spikes students’ interest and motivates them,” Strader said of the lesson. “This was my first time doing this lesson, but I plan to incorporate it each year.”