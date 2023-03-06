CHAPEL HILL — The shelves were stocked with popular snacks. Soft muzak played over loudspeakers. A cashier worked the check-out.

Nothing about being at the UNC Mini Mart seemed unusual. That was until you took a peek inside a refrigerator.

Drinks with added sugar — like Fanta, Coke and Gatorade — had a warning label. “WARNING: Excess consumption of drinks with added sugar contributes to Type 2 diabetes.”

Above the label was a photo of a gangrenous foot, dying from the toes up.

****

Researchers have long understood the power of packaging.

In Australia, scientists spent months finding the least appealing cigarette pack color to reduce smoking. They ultimately landed on a murky brown-green.

In Chile, when nutrition warnings were added to packages of sugary drinks, purchases dropped 24%.

Several studies and clinical trials have shown that front-of-package labels help consumers avoid unhealthy food and stop smoking.

Which brings us to the UNC Mini Mart. It’s a scientific lab made to look uncannily like a real store, allowing researchers to empirically test how labels and store placement impact how people buy food.

This research is particularly important now as the Food and Drug Administration works on creating new regulations that could mandate front-of-package labels.

Typically, when researchers study food packaging, they sit participants in front of a computer, show them photos of different packages, and ask them which product they would buy.

The problem with this type of study is that what people say they will buy and what they actually buy aren’t always the same.

Marissa Hall and Lindsey Smith Taillie, both researchers at the UNC Gillings School of Public Health, set out to design an experiment that would ask participants to pay real money for products they could take home to eat or drink.

“It allows us to actually test what these policies would look like in the real world,” Smith Taillie said.

The idea of the mini-mart would also let them conduct randomized studies in a store setting — a rarity in nutrition research. For example, they could randomly assign their participants to two different groups: one that sees normal sodas in the mock-store, and one that sees bottles with images of a diseased heart.

This type of randomization would be difficult through partnerships with retailers, who might be hesitant to put warning labels on their products.

The first challenge was finding funding for their mock-store.

“The NIH is not going to want to spend their money on creating a lab,” she said.

So, Hall and Smith Taillie pooled together extra funding and scoured liquidation sales to build the store on a “shoestring budget.”

The pair found their central food shelf at a nearby Sears’ out-of-business sale. They bought a second-hand commercial refrigerator from a gas station owner, which they hauled back to UNC in the back of a family truck.

“It was a pretty funny, scrappy experience,” Smith Taillie said.

Next, they had to figure out whether a lab-store hybrid needed a dairy license (it did not) or to pay sales taxes to the state (it did).

After their 250-square-foot mini-mart was finally up and running, they found their efforts had paid off — 94% of participants they surveyed said the lab felt like a real store.

Maybe more importantly, they found that purchases at the UNC Mini Mart were in line with what participants bought at real grocery stores, which they evaluated by collecting grocery receipts for a week.

Now, Hall and Smith Taillie began designing studies for the store.

****

One of the first studies from the two researchers centered around whether graphic warnings would dissuade parents from getting their children drinks with added sugar.

They asked more than 300 parents to pick out a drink for their child from the shelves of the UNC Mini Mart.

For half of the participants, the sugary drinks were put out with normal labels. The other half of participants saw the same bottles with a warning label that depicted a gangrenous foot or a diseased heart, both potential long-term health consequences of excessively consuming sugary drinks.

They allowed the kids to tag along to mimic real-life shopping even more.

“You’re making these split-second decisions about what to buy and half the time you have a kid pulling on your sleeve asking you to get the sugary cereal,” Hall said.

Hall and Smith Taillie found that the graphic warning was effective at dissuading parents from purchasing the drinks with added sugar. Just 28% of parents in the warning label group purchased sugary drinks, compared to 45% of parents in the other group.

Furthermore, they found the warning label was effective regardless of the participant’s race, income or education level.

Hall said it’s still not exactly clear why this packaging works — whether it’s introducing consumers to new information about the health risks of sugary drinks or whether it’s just bringing those risks to the top of their mind.

She said she thinks it could be a combination of both.

Either way, she said these front-of-package warning labels could be a valuable tool to combat diet-related diseases, like Type 2 diabetes, which are on the rise in the United States. It’s a tool that other countries have already successfully adopted, she said.

“You’re giving people information exactly when they need it — when they’re making a decision in a store,” Hall said.